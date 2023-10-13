BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

TxDOT warns drivers to prepare for traffic headaches ahead of annular eclipse

TxDOT encourages drivers to hit the road early with plenty of time to spare.

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 4:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Visitors from across Texas and beyond are expected to visit the San Antonio area ahead of the annular eclipse on Saturday. - Shutterstock / ddisq
Shutterstock / ddisq
Visitors from across Texas and beyond are expected to visit the San Antonio area ahead of the annular eclipse on Saturday.
With thousands of people expected to descend on South Texas for a glimpse of the annular eclipse on Saturday, the Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to be patient on the roads.

Shortly before noon on Saturday, the sky will darken as the moon blocks out the sun's rays, creating a "ring of fire" eclipse. However, the exciting event is likely to have an unwelcome side effect, according to TxDOT: really bad traffic.

"As this intergalactic experience comes front and center, heavier traffic is expected throughout the weekend when out-of-state visitors and Texans travel to get the perfect view," TxDOT officials said in a statement. "TxDOT asks that drivers plan ahead for possible delays and give extra time to get to their destination before and after the eclipse."

Indeed, Boerne residents are already griping about increased traffic and visitors on Friday afternoon on community Facebook groups. Some speculate it's due to eclipse tourism.

To avoid traffic headaches, TxDOT encourages those attending one of the many viewing parties in and around San Antonio to leave with plenty of time to spare due to traffic conditions.

Additionally, TxDOT reminds drivers not to try to view the eclipse from a moving vehicle and to wear special eclipse sunglasses to avoid eye damage.

"Be calm and courteous on the road, slow down, and be ready for more traffic," TxDOT officials said.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick won't return $3 million he got from group linked to white supremacist

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Would you trust a man who actually picked out and paid for that shirt?

San Antonio police officer suspended for skipping work to play in basketball tourney

By Michael Karlis

SAPD Officer John Paul McDonald was suspended for three days without pay for violating department rules on faking an illness or injury.

Torchy's responds to video of men in Nazi gear at its Fort Worth restaurant

By Michael Karlis

Torchy's responds to video of men in Nazi gear at its Fort Worth restaurant

Texas DPS warns residents of possible attacks against Jewish community

By Michael Karlis

Texas DPS is encouraging residents to report suspicious activity.

Also in News

Texas ranks as nation's most haunted state in new study

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's iconic Alamo is just one of several spots around the Alamo City that are reportedly haunted by ghosts.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds teacher pay hostage in voucher fight

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott has made school vouchers, opposed by both Democrats and rural Republicans, a major priority.

Here’s who gets money from Defend Texas Liberty, the PAC whose leader met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes

By Patrick Svitek and Carla Astudillo, The Texas Tribune

Former state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, on the House floor on May 25, 2019.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick won't return $3 million he got from group linked to white supremacist

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Would you trust a man who actually picked out and paid for that shirt?
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us