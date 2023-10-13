TxDOT warns drivers to prepare for traffic headaches ahead of annular eclipse

click to enlarge
Visitors from across Texas and beyond are expected to visit the San Antonio area ahead of the annular eclipse on Saturday.
With thousands of people expected to descend on South Texas for a glimpse of the annular eclipse on Saturday, the Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to be patient on the roads.
Shortly before noon on Saturday, the sky will darken as the moon blocks out the sun's rays, creating a "ring of fire" eclipse. However, the exciting event is likely to have an unwelcome side effect, according to TxDOT: really bad traffic.
"As this intergalactic experience comes front and center, heavier traffic is expected throughout the weekend when out-of-state visitors and Texans travel to get the perfect view," TxDOT officials said in a statement
. "TxDOT asks that drivers plan ahead for possible delays and give extra time to get to their destination before and after the eclipse."
Indeed, Boerne residents are already griping about increased traffic and visitors on Friday afternoon on community Facebook groups. Some speculate it's due to eclipse tourism.
To avoid traffic headaches, TxDOT encourages those attending one of the many viewing parties
in and around San Antonio to leave with plenty of time to spare due to traffic conditions.
Additionally, TxDOT reminds drivers not to try to view the eclipse from a moving vehicle and to wear special eclipse sunglasses to avoid eye damage.
"Be calm and courteous on the road, slow down, and be ready for more traffic," TxDOT officials said.
