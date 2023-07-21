United Way program offers free box fans to seniors 60 and older

The program is dependent on donations, and those who wish to contribute can offer financial support to purchase a 20-inch boxed fan.



Anyone interested in making a donation of fewer than five 20-inch fans can do so at any San Antonio Fire Department station, except for Station 23 at the San Antonio International Airport.



However, to donate five or more 20-inch fans, it is recommended that donors visit the St. Stephen's CARE Center located at 2127 South Zarzamora Street.



The center accepts donations from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.