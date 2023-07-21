Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

United Way program offers free box fans to seniors 60 and older

The agency and its community partners are seeking donations for seniors and persons with disabilities

By on Fri, Jul 21, 2023 at 3:26 pm

click to enlarge The program is dependent on donations, and those who wish to contribute can offer financial support to purchase a 20-inch boxed fan. - Shutterstock / VladisChern
Shutterstock / VladisChern
The program is dependent on donations, and those who wish to contribute can offer financial support to purchase a 20-inch boxed fan.
As the summer heat continues to rise in San Antonio, United Way and community partners are offering assistance to those in need.

Individuals who are over 60 years old, have a disability, and are in critical need can request a free box fan by calling United Way at 211.

The program is dependent on donations, and those who wish to contribute can offer financial support or bring by an already purchased 20-inch boxed fan.

Anyone interested in making a donation of fewer than five 20-inch fans can do so at any San Antonio Fire Department station, except for Station 23 at the San Antonio International Airport.

However, to donate five or more 20-inch fans, it is recommended that donors visit the St. Stephen's CARE Center located at 2127 South Zarzamora Street.

The center accepts donations from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Since its establishment in 1940, the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County has become the leading private investor in health and human services programs in San Antonio and Bexar County.

