United Way program offers free box fans to seniors 60 and older

As the summer heat continues to rise in San Antonio, United Way and community partners are offering assistance to those in need.Individuals who are over 60 years old, have a disability, and are in critical need can request a free box fan by calling United Way at 211 The program is dependent on donations, and those who wish to contribute can offer financial support or bring by an already purchased 20-inch boxed fan.