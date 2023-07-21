United Way program offers free box fans to seniors 60 and older

Individuals who are over 60 years old, have a disability, and are in critical need can request a free box fan by calling United Way at 211.
The program is dependent on donations, and those who wish to contribute can offer financial support or bring by an already purchased 20-inch boxed fan.
Anyone interested in making a donation of fewer than five 20-inch fans can do so at any San Antonio Fire Department station, except for Station 23 at the San Antonio International Airport.
However, to donate five or more 20-inch fans, it is recommended that donors visit the St. Stephen's CARE Center located at 2127 South Zarzamora Street.
The center accepts donations from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
