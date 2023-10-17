University of Texas at San Antonio cancels class due to bomb threat

Starting around 1:30 p.m., UTSA issued a string of posts on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, explaining it had received a bomb threat on its main campus. Although officials said they don't believe the threats are credible, UTSA police cleared the campus’ Main Building, Business Building and Flawn Science Building.
“Classes in those buildings are canceled until 4 p.m., and buildings will be locked,” one of the tweets reads. “All information indicates this threat is a hoax.”
‘Runners, we have received a bomb threat specific to three buildings on the Main Campus. UTSA Police are currently checking all facilities. While this threat is not considered credible, out of an abundance of caution we are clearing the Main Building,— UTSA (@UTSA) October 17, 2023
(1/3)
The threat is the latest in a string of hoax calls targeting local campuses this school year.
In September, San Antonio’s East Central High School was the victim of a bomb threat and a school shooting hoax, as reported by the Express-News.
The bomb threat against UTSA also comes as the conflict in Israel has led to SAPD heightening security measures around possible terrorist attack targets.
