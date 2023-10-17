BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

University of Texas at San Antonio cancels class due to bomb threat

School officials said that they don't believe the threats are credible.

By on Tue, Oct 17, 2023 at 3:26 pm

The alleged bomb scare at UTSA is just the latest hoax to plague San Antonio-area schools. - Courtesy Photo / University of Texas at San Antonio
University of Texas at San Antonio canceled some afternoon classes Monday after its North Side campus received what officials now say was a non-credible bomb threat.

Starting around 1:30 p.m., UTSA issued a string of posts on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, explaining it had received a bomb threat on its main campus. Although officials said they don't believe the threats are credible, UTSA police cleared the campus’ Main Building, Business Building and Flawn Science Building.
“Classes in those buildings are canceled until 4 p.m., and buildings will be locked,” one of the tweets reads. “All information indicates this threat is a hoax.”

The threat is the latest in a string of hoax calls targeting local campuses this school year.

In September, San Antonio’s East Central High School was the victim of a bomb threat and a school shooting hoax, as reported by the Express-News.

The bomb threat against UTSA also comes as the conflict in Israel has led to SAPD heightening security measures around possible terrorist attack targets.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

