University of Texas San Antonio welcomes largest freshman class to date

The University of Texas at San Antonio welcomed its largest freshman class to date this semester.Nearly 6,000 first-year students are attending the university, according to officials there — a 3% increase over last fall."More and more students are choosing UTSA online and on-campus to create their bold futures," UTSA Interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Heather Shipley said in a statement. "Our continued growth is a testament to the dedication of the university's exceptional faculty and staff to make UTSA an innovative place to live, learn, work, and discover."Enrollment at San Antonio's largest university grew 1.5% this academic year, with 34,864 undergraduate and graduate students taking classes there. Half are Bexar County natives, and 46% hail from other parts of the Lone Star State.University officials attributed enrollment growth to the expansion of its online programs.this year ranked the school's online bachelor's degree program in the top quartile in the nation.UTSA's targeted marketing campaigns and initiatives such as its Bold Promise program, which covers tuition and fees for some low-income Texas students, also helped attract more students, officials added.