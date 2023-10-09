BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

University of Texas San Antonio welcomes largest freshman class to date

School officials said the rising numbers reflect the expansion of its online programs and new marketing initiatives.

By on Mon, Oct 9, 2023 at 3:50 pm

Nearly 6,000 freshman are attending UTSA this year, a 3% increase over last fall.
Courtesy Photo / University of Texas at San Antonio
Nearly 6,000 freshman are attending UTSA this year, a 3% increase over last fall.
The University of Texas at San Antonio welcomed its largest freshman class to date this semester.

Nearly 6,000 first-year students are attending the university, according to officials there — a 3% increase over last fall.

"More and more students are choosing UTSA online and on-campus to create their bold futures," UTSA Interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Heather Shipley said in a statement. "Our continued growth is a testament to the dedication of the university's exceptional faculty and staff to make UTSA an innovative place to live, learn, work, and discover."

Enrollment at San Antonio's largest university grew 1.5% this academic year, with 34,864 undergraduate and graduate students taking classes there. Half are Bexar County natives, and 46% hail from other parts of the Lone Star State.

University officials attributed enrollment growth to the expansion of its online programs. U.S. News & World Report this year ranked the school's online bachelor's degree program in the top quartile in the nation.

UTSA's targeted marketing campaigns and initiatives such as its Bold Promise program, which covers tuition and fees for some low-income Texas students, also helped attract more students, officials added.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

