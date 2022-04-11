Update: Camp Bullis wildfire on San Antonio's far North Side now 70% contained

click to enlarge
The Camp Bullis wildfire has burned 2.803 acres on San Antonio's far North Side since igniting Saturday afternoon.
Joint Base San Antonio officials now say far North San Antonio's Camp Bullis fire is 70% contained,
TV station KENS5 reports.
According to the update, there were no additional flare-ups last night, and officials don't expect further evacuations.
The wildfire was ignited Saturday afternoon in an area of JBSA-Camp Bullis used for active training. Since then, the blaze has burned more than 2,800 acres on the city’s North Side and resulted in the evacuation of some neighborhoods
.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to JBSA officials.
