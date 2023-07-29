LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

U.S. Capitol Police to open Texas field office, citing rising threats against members of Congress

Offices also will open in Milwaukee and Boston “due to the increased threat environment,” the police chief says.

By on Sat, Jul 29, 2023 at 7:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Capitol Police department opened its first field offices in Florida and California after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
The Capitol Police department opened its first field offices in Florida and California after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
In response to increasing threats against members of Congress, the U.S. Capitol Police plans to open regional field offices across the country, including in Texas.

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger announced the plans at a joint oversight hearing of the Capitol Police Board, describing a 300% increase in threats to members of Congress over the past seven years. 

In addition to an office in Texas, the agency plans to open field offices in Milwaukee and Boston, Manger told the committee Wednesday. A Texas location has not yet been determined, a department spokesperson said.

The Capitol Police department, which is responsible for protecting Congress and its members, opened its first field offices in Florida and California after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The offices have helped his officers respond to threats more quickly and efficiently, Manger said.

“Due to the increased threat environment, our protective responsibilities have increased, requiring additional protection details, increased coverage of CODELs [official travel by members of Congress] and field hearings, as well as other enhancements to our current protective details,” he said in his written testimony to the committee.

According to the police department, the new offices will “ensure our department resources are adequately dispersed to safeguard Members of Congress and to investigate threats when in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere.”

Recent attacks on lawmakers, their families and staffers have made threats more visible.

“We had, tragically, a Senate staffer repeatedly stabbed in broad daylight here in Washington, D.C., just a couple blocks from this hearing room,” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said during the hearing, raising concerns about the “explosion of threats of violence against members of both parties.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked in their California home last October, and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minnesota, was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in February.

Manger said his agency is addressing threats by expanding intelligence-gathering operations, increasing the number of investigative agents and working with state and local law enforcement. 

“We need to do a better job at protecting members when they’re home, their families,” Manger said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’ve got security measures in place in home district offices, in homes, so that it raises everybody’s level of security.”

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

American Idol's virtual auditions return to Texas next month

By Brandon Rodriguez

American Idol program judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan sit in front of contestants.

One in five Texans lives in a floodplain, state’s first-ever analysis shows

By Erin Douglas, The Texas Tribune

A family returns to their Houston home in a kayak on Aug 30, 2017 after their neighborhood was flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey. The widespread flooding from Harvey sparked the first statewide flood prevention plan, which is under development.

As Texas GOP lawmakers push election fraud claims, the party's voters say elections work fine

By Sanford Nowlin

A sign points the way to a San Antonio polling place.

Best of San Antonio, McCombs Statue: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

The 2023 Best of San Antonio winners were announced this week.

Also in News

Best of San Antonio, McCombs Statue: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

The 2023 Best of San Antonio winners were announced this week.

American Idol's virtual auditions return to Texas next month

By Brandon Rodriguez

American Idol program judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan sit in front of contestants.

Mother of woman inadvertently shot and killed by San Antonio police sues city

By Abe Asher

A federal lawsuit filed by the mother of a woman shot by SAPD officers in 2021 accuses city leaders of failing to properly train police personnel.

First-term San Antonio councilman Marc Whyte opposes 'Death Star' bill lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

Marc Whyte was elected to former councilman Clayton Perry's District 10 seat.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us