U.S. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife names small owl native to South Texas a threatened species

Rachel Laura/USFWS
A biologist holds a cactus ferruginous pygmy owl before releasing it into the wild.
After being denied in 2011 and 2021, the cactus ferruginous pygmy-owl has finally been classified as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife announced this week
The owl's recent addition to the threatened species list marks the subspecies as likely to be endangered in the near future. The status promotes opportunities for population recovery and habitat conservation under the Endangered Species Act, as well as other programs coordinated with the service.
The cactus ferrunginous pygmy-owl is a 6 inch tall raptor. According to the National Audubon Society
, they nest in desert riverine woods and cavities in saguaro cacti. In South Texas, they also nest in live oak and mesquite.
Historically living in desert areas like South Texas, Arizona, and some parts of Mexico, the bird's habitat has become increasingly unsuitable for the owl as key areas of important habitat have been fragmented or minimized. Human interference through urbanization, agriculture, and climate change is largely to blame for the habitat loss.
