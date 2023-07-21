Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

U.S. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife names small owl native to South Texas a threatened species

The cactus ferruginous pygmy-owl is predicted to become endangered in the future.

By on Fri, Jul 21, 2023 at 10:06 am

click to enlarge A biologist holds a cactus ferruginous pygmy owl before releasing it into the wild. - Rachel Laura/USFWS
Rachel Laura/USFWS
A biologist holds a cactus ferruginous pygmy owl before releasing it into the wild.
After being denied in 2011 and 2021, the cactus ferruginous pygmy-owl has finally been classified as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife announced this week.

The owl's recent addition to the threatened species list marks the subspecies as likely to be endangered in the near future. The status promotes opportunities for population recovery and habitat conservation under the Endangered Species Act, as well as other programs coordinated with the service.

The cactus ferrunginous pygmy-owl is a 6 inch tall raptor. According to the National Audubon Society, they nest in desert riverine woods and cavities in saguaro cacti. In South Texas, they also nest in live oak and mesquite.

Historically living in desert areas like South Texas, Arizona, and some parts of Mexico, the bird's habitat has become increasingly unsuitable for the owl as key areas of important habitat have been fragmented or minimized. Human interference through urbanization, agriculture, and climate change is largely to blame for the habitat loss.

About The Author

Jace Gertz

Jace Gertz

Jace Gertz is a Biochemist with a passion for science communication, current events, and political life.

