U.S. Rep. Colin Allred looks to turn Republicans against rival Ted Cruz

In a tweet, the North Texas Democrat announced he'd formed Republicans for Allred with former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger serving as co-chair. The tweet also includes a TV interview Kinzinger gave with a Houston ABC affiliate on why he supports Allred.
"[I] think there's a lot of people in the GOP — because I talk to them — that are embarrassed by Ted Cruz," says Kinzinger, a former Illinois congressman who now resides in Texas. "And they're like, you don't have to put a Colin Allred sign in your yard, but nobody's going to be watching when when you go vote that day. And [Allred's] somebody you can be proud of."
Kinzinger, a member of the committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection, ended his reelection bid in 2022 after a redrawn congressional map eliminated his district. He was also one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over his failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
Rep. Jason Villalba, a Dallas Republican, will co-chair the new group, according to Allred's Campaign. The organization also includes former Dallas Mayor and U.S. Rep. Steve Bartlett along with former state rep and Texas House Elections committee chairman Todd Smith and Texas GOP figures.
Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, another prominent anti-Trump Republican, endorsed Allred in September.
"I've known Ted Cruz for 20 years. And it's been clear — everybody who knows Ted Cruz, and I'm sure most of you in this room know Ted Cruz, nobody thinks Ted Cruz is a man of great honor," Cheney said at a Dallas event for Allred's campaign.
