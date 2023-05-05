U.S. Reps. Castro and Casar land $38 million to keep San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center open

click to enlarge
Sanford Nowlin
People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up for provisions from nonprofit group Catholic Charities.
Democratic U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro and Greg Casar have landed $38 million in funding for San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center, which otherwise would have experienced a lapse in operating cash at month's end.
The new money will allow MRC, managed by the nonprofit Catholic Charities, to continue serving asylum seekers who pass through the Alamo City on their way to be reunited with family or reach more permanent living arrangements.
The funding also comes as the United States braces for a surge in border crossings with the end of Title 42 on May 11. Adopted under the Trump administration, Title 42 was a pandemic-based emergency order that allowed the U.S. to turn away asylum seekers from certain countries.
"We've been working for months on this," Casar said the new round of MRC funding. "San Antonio is a model for the country on how to do this well. The city has been a real leader on compassionate immigration policies, and we want to make sure that continues."
The majority of the federal money, which comes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will go to Catholic Charities. However, the City of San Antonio will received around $4.7 million of the total and another $1.6 million is slated for the United Way of San Antonio.
This week, Catholic Charities CEO Antonio Fernandez told the San Antonio Report
he expects some 2,000 asylum seekers to pass through San Antonio daily after the end of Title 42. MRC currently operates with just 700 beds.
The San Antonio funding is part of a $200 million FEMA package that also includes money for New York and El Paso, according to Casar.
