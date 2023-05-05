Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

U.S. Reps. Castro and Casar land $38 million to keep San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center open

Catholic Charities, which runs the center, expects 2,000 asylum seekers per day to pass through San Antonio after Title 42 ends.

By on Fri, May 5, 2023 at 3:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up for provisions from nonprofit group Catholic Charities. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up for provisions from nonprofit group Catholic Charities.
Democratic U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro and Greg Casar have landed $38 million in funding for San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center, which otherwise would have experienced a lapse in operating cash at month's end.

The new money will allow MRC, managed by the nonprofit Catholic Charities, to continue serving asylum seekers who pass through the Alamo City on their way to be reunited with family or reach more permanent living arrangements.

The funding also comes as the United States braces for a surge in border crossings with the end of Title 42 on May 11. Adopted under the Trump administration, Title 42 was a pandemic-based emergency order that allowed the U.S. to turn away asylum seekers from certain countries.

"We've been working for months on this," Casar said the new round of MRC funding. "San Antonio is a model for the country on how to do this well. The city has been a real leader on compassionate immigration policies, and we want to make sure that continues."

The majority of the federal money, which comes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will go to Catholic Charities. However, the City of San Antonio will received around $4.7 million of the total and another $1.6 million is slated for the United Way of San Antonio.

This week, Catholic Charities CEO Antonio Fernandez told the San Antonio Report he expects some 2,000 asylum seekers to pass through San Antonio daily after the end of Title 42. MRC currently operates with just 700 beds.

The San Antonio funding is part of a $200 million FEMA package that also includes money for New York and El Paso, according to Casar.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Kendall Batchelor Trial: Class, coverups and consequences in the Texas Hill Country

By Michael Karlis

The intoxication manslaughter trial of Kendall Batchelor is set to begin in Kendall County on May 15.

Clayton Perry finished another person's drink, flirted with teen on the night of his hit-and-run crash

By Michael Karlis

SAPD estimates that City Councilman Clayton Perry had a BAC of .253 when he got in his black Jeep Wrangler on Nov. 6, according to a KSAT report.

Family injured by falling branch at San Antonio Zoo files $1 million lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

The Rodriguez family was visiting from Temple, Texas when a "rotted" tree branch weighing between 1500-2000 lbs. fell on them.

Following outrage over wristband system, San Antonio's King William Fair going back to food tickets

By Brandon Rodriguez

Some King William Fair attendees said they were unable to use funds loaded to the BlastPass system.

Also in News

Democrats again successfully delay Texas House debate on banning puberty blockers and hormone therapy for trans kids

By Alex Nguyen, The Texas Tribune

People line the railing on all three levels of the outdoor rotunda of the Texas Capitol in Austin, waving signs during the "Fight for our Lives" rally in opposition of bills targeting LGBTQ people in March.

Here’s why there are ads for Texas Medicaid plastered on buses in Philadelphia

By Michael Karlis

According to KXAN, there are as many as 60 buses rolling around the streets of Philadelphia with advertisements for Texas Medicaid.

Texas ranks as nation's worst state for mental health care

By Sanford Nowlin

More than one in five Texans with mental illness are uninsured, according to a new study.

Cityscrapes: San Antonio's term limits constrain leaders' ability to address real city problems

By Heywood Sanders

Front yards are sprouting the signs for local political candidates that appear in odd-numbered years.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us