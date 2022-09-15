U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz blows off plea from Uvalde victim's parents for gun law reform

'That was really disheartening because this is our representative,' the dead child's mother said.

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 12:01 pm

click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

The parents of one of the children slain in the mass shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School met with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday to ask him to support a ban on semi-automatic weapons.

They were, predictably, rebuffed.

According to Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was killed in the shooting, Cruz informed that family that he wouldn't support the gun control measure. Instead, the Republican senator said he'll push for more cops in schools.

In the tweet, Mata-Rubio said she showed Cruz the family's photo of daughter Lexi in her "child-sized casket." She was one of 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting.


Following the meeting, which Mata-Rubio told the Texas Tribune lasted no more than five minutes, Cruz introduced a plan authored U.S. Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming to increase funding for school resource officers and mental health professionals. Democrats blocked it, noting that nothing in the proposal is concretely linked to the prevention of school shootings.

On Wednesaday, Mata-Rubio and her husband Felix also met with other Republican senators, whom she said treated them more graciously.

“While they obviously, probably don’t support the bill, they just had more questions and were more sympathetic than our meeting with Ted Cruz,” Mata-Rubio told the Tribune. “That was really disheartening because this is our representative.”

Cruz, an unflinching ally of the gun lobby, took more than $300,000 from firearms groups during his 2018 senate re-election campaign. He also voted against the bipartisan gun safety bill passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting.

With its lax gun laws, the United States has long experienced more mass shootings than any other industrialized country. Cruz is reportedly weighing another run for president in 2024, when he will also be up for re-election to the senate.

