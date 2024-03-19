Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

U.S. Supreme Court again extends its freeze on Texas' 'show me your papers' law

Unlike the high court's previous stays, this one is open ended and includes no expiration date.

By on Tue, Mar 19, 2024 at 9:53 am

click to enlarge A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road beside the Rio Grande River to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol. - Shutterstock / Vic Hinterlang
Shutterstock / Vic Hinterlang
A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road beside the Rio Grande River to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.
The U.S. Supreme Court has for the second time extended its stay of a controversial Texas law that would allow state and local police to arrest people they suspect of crossing the border illegally. 

In a Monday filing, Justice Samuel Alito extended a pause on the legislation as the court weighs an emergency application from the Biden White House to block the law. Unlike the two previous stays issued by the high court, this one doesn't end at a set time but rather when Alito or the full court issues a “further order."

Due to the two prior pauses handed down by the Supreme Court, Texas' law has been on pause since March 4. The prior stay was set to expire Monday at 5 p.m.

Opponents of the law argue in a federal court case that it violates the U.S. government's constitutional ability to carry out immigration enforcement. The groups that sued over the legislation — the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Texas and the Texas Civil Rights Project — also caution it will lead to increased racial profiling and discrimination.

In addition to empowering local and state police to carry out immigration functions previously only extended to the federal government, the law would permit Texas judges to deport those found guilty of being in the country without papers — another responsibility previously only afforded to federal officials.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

