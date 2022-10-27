UTSA among the best universities for granting bachelors degrees to Hispanic students

The school ranks No. 8 in the nation for conferring four-year degrees to Hispanic students, according to a recent report.

By on Thu, Oct 27, 2022

UTSA ranked No. 8 in the quantity of bachelors degrees and No. 13 in the quantity of masters degrees conferred to Hispanic students at four-year institutions. - Courtesy / The University of Texas at San Antonio
The University of Texas San Antonio is among the top U.S. universities when it comes to granting bachelors degrees to Hispanic students, Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine reports.

UTSA awarded 3,691 four-year degrees to Hispanic students for the 2020-2021 school year, the eighth-highest number in the nation, according to the magazine's analysis. Nearly 60% of all the university's bachelors degrees that year went to Hispanic students.

"As a longtime Hispanic Serving Institution, UTSA continuously improves and expands programs that accelerate Hispanic and Latino student success," university officials said in a press release. "From advising and transfer services, to the Bold Promise and other financial aid programs, UTSA supported its students from the moment they begin their academic journey all the way through to graduation and into their future careers."

The magazine also ranked UTSA No. 13 in the total number of masters degrees conferred to Hispanic students and No. 15 in the total enrollment of Hispanic students at four-year institutions.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

October 19, 2022

