UTSA Coach Jeff Traylor's son shielded fellow reporter from gunfire at Trump rally

Jake Traylor, an NBC correspondent, leapt into action to protect a fellow reporter, according to an account she shared online.

By on Mon, Jul 15, 2024 at 3:50 pm

click to enlarge Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally. Trump was the target of an assassination attempt over the weekend at a similar rally. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally. Trump was the target of an assassination attempt over the weekend at a similar rally.
NBC News reporter Jake Traylor, the son of UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor, shielded a fellow journalist from the gunfire during Saturday's failed attempt by a man to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

As shots rang out and chaos unfolded, Traylor, who's covering the presidential campaign for NBC, acted fast to protect ABC correspondent Rachel Scott in the press pool, covering her on the ground. Scott expressed gratitude to Traylor, security and others in a tweet, sharing video of the moment the press hit the ground.
A bullet grazed Trump's ear, causing streaks of blood to run down the presumptive GOP nominee's face as Secret Service agents surrounded him and escorted him to the motorcade. One spectator was killed and three others critically injured.

Coach Traylor released a statement saying he's proud of his son, who's "just wired differently."

July 3, 2024

