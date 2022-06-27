Uvalde mom handcuffed for trying to rescue her kids now says she's being harassed by local police

click to enlarge
Joseph Guillen
19 students and 2 teachers died during the massacre at Robb Elementary School on May 24.
The mother who was handcuffed by Uvalde police
while trying to rescue her children inside Robb Elementary School now says she and her two boys are being harassed by the town's police department, according to a Fox 29 San Antonio report
.
Angeli Rose Gomez, who protested for the removal of Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo at Uvalde's Town Square on Sunday, told Fox 29 local police have been parking outside of her home and harassing her since she went public with her story.
The Uvalde Police Department was unable for immediate comment on this story.
Gomez rushed to Robb Elementary School on May 24 after receiving word that an active shooter had infiltrated the school her two children attended, according to media reports. Once she arrived at the scene, she could hear gunshots from inside the school and children screaming, yet the police did nothing and stood in the parking lot, Fox 29 reports.
She and other parents pleaded with law enforcement
to do something, but Uvalde police officers instead handcuffed Gomez, she said.
"As soon as they [police] take me off the cuff, I see his arm like, give me a little gateway, because I'm real little, so a little gateway where I can just run," Gomez told Fox 29.
Once uncuffed, Gomez ran to the window of her eldest child's classroom, where she was able to free him and several classmates. Her youngest child was also able to escape after his classroom was evacuated, according to Fox 29.
In the weeks following the massacre in Uvalde, Gomez said that police have been parking outside her home and flickering their headlights. She said officers also warned he she was "obstructing justice" and had violated her probation from a decades-old charge. According to a report by Britain's Daily Mail
, that warning only came after Gomez went public with her story.
Gomez also said the harassment by Uvalde PD is so overbearing that she and her boys are now living separately so that her sons "don't feel like they have to watch cops passing by, stopping, parking," Fox 29 reports.
Gomez is considering filing a lawsuit in the wake of the shooting. Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo remains on paid-administrative leave.
"The fact that he wasn't fired immediately based upon whatever it is, hours of video, from testimonies such as Angeli's; is an indication that there is some sort of what, corruption or wrong-doing," Mark Di Carlo, a criminal defense attorney representing 15 parents in Uvalde, told Fox 29.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.