Uvalde police employee put on paid leave after withholding body-cam footage

The employee will remain on leave until undergoing a final hearing, officials said.

By on Thu, Sep 12, 2024 at 9:49 am

click to enlarge The missing body came footage is related to the May 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. - Joseph Guillen
Joseph Guillen
The missing body came footage is related to the May 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
A Uvalde Police Department employee was put on leave this week and now faces disciplinary action after failing to submit body-cam footage related to the Robb Elementary School shooting, the Uvalde Leader-News reports.

Department officials began an investigation in August into whether footage from the mass-shooting response was missing. The inquiry came after a district judge ordered the department to release all body-cam video from the incident to media outlets.

Following the release of those records, an officer told Uvalde Police Chief Homer Delgado that at least one employee's footage wasn't included in the release, the Leader-News reports.

Delgado didn't tell the paper what the employee's role is in the department, how long they've worked there or whether the person intentionally withheld the video.

The unnamed employee will remain on leave until undergoing a final hearing, according to the Leader-News. A hearing date hasn't yet been scheduled.

"The Uvalde Police Department remains committed to transparency, accountability, and ensuring that all personnel adheres to the highest standards of professionalism," Delgado said in a statement. "Our priority continues to be the safety and trust of the community we serve."

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

August 21, 2024

