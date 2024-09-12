Uvalde police employee put on paid leave after withholding body-cam footage

Department officials began an investigation in August into whether footage from the mass-shooting response was missing. The inquiry came after a district judge ordered the department to release all body-cam video from the incident to media outlets.
Following the release of those records, an officer told Uvalde Police Chief Homer Delgado that at least one employee's footage wasn't included in the release, the Leader-News reports.
Delgado didn't tell the paper what the employee's role is in the department, how long they've worked there or whether the person intentionally withheld the video.
The unnamed employee will remain on leave until undergoing a final hearing, according to the Leader-News. A hearing date hasn't yet been scheduled.
"The Uvalde Police Department remains committed to transparency, accountability, and ensuring that all personnel adheres to the highest standards of professionalism," Delgado said in a statement. "Our priority continues to be the safety and trust of the community we serve."
