Uvalde school board postpones meeting to discuss firing police Chief Pete Arredondo

The school district canceled the meeting at the request of Arredondo’s lawyer. A new date has not been set.

By on Sat, Jul 23, 2022 at 7:56 am

click to enlarge Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell listens to members of the community during a school board meeting Monday. The school board said it has postponed a meeting to vote on whether to terminate district police Chief Pete Arredondo over the law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. - Texas Tribune / Evan L'Roy
Texas Tribune / Evan L'Roy
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell listens to members of the community during a school board meeting Monday. The school board said it has postponed a meeting to vote on whether to terminate district police Chief Pete Arredondo over the law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.
Uvalde school officials have postponed a scheduled Saturday meeting to decide whether to fire police Chief Pete Arredondo at the superintendent’s recommendation.

Arredondo’s lawyer asked the district to postpone the meeting amid due-process concerns, the district announced Friday afternoon. The district did not announce a new meeting date.

Arredondo remains on unpaid administrative leave.

Arredondo was among the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the scene of Texas’ worst school shooting, which occurred May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Blame for the fiercely criticized response to the massacre — during which law enforcement waited more than an hour to confront the shooter — has largely fallen on Arredondo, who leads the six-member school district police department. The district placed him on administrative leave roughly one month after the shooting.

In a school board meeting Monday, residents chastised school officials for not already firing Arredondo. They also criticized officials for what residents saw as a lack of urgency to improve campus safety.

Arredondo’s actions at the scene were also criticized in a Texas House committee report released Sunday, though the report also points to failures by other law enforcement agencies to respond appropriately. Arredondo was among 376 law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies at the scene.

The committee report said the responding officers lacked clear leadership, basic communications and sufficient urgency to more quickly confront the gunman, who was shot and killed after a U.S. Border Patrol tactical team entered the classroom where most of the victims were shot.

Arredondo was listed in the district’s active-shooter plan as the commanding officer, but the consensus of those interviewed by the House committee was that Arredondo did not assume that role and no one else took over for him, which resulted in a chaotic response.

In an interview with the Texas Tribune, Arredondo said he did not think he was the incident commander on the scene.

Arredondo testified that he believed the shooter was a “barricaded subject” instead of an “active shooter” after seeing an empty classroom next to the one where the shooter was hiding.

“With the benefit of hindsight, we now know this was a terrible, tragic mistake,” the House report stated.

Training for active-shooter scenarios directs law enforcement responders to prioritize the lives of innocent victims over those of officers.

The report criticized Arredondo’s focus on trying to find a key to open the door to the room the shooter was in, which “consumed his attention and wasted precious time, delaying the breach of the classrooms.” The report said the classroom door didn’t lock properly and likely wasn’t locked as police waited to confront the shooter.

In addition to serving as the school district’s police chief, Arredondo was elected to the Uvalde City Council a few weeks before the shooting, but wasn’t sworn in until after the massacre. After missing several meetings, Arredondo stepped down from his District 3 seat to “minimize further distractions.”

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale north of San Antonio comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale
A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale
This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale north of San Antonio comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale
A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale
This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale north of San Antonio comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale
A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale
This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

Trending

CityScrapes: Ex-San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley pushing another convention center project

By Heywood Sanders

CityScrapes: Ex-San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley pushing another convention center project

Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla plant gets its own exclusive lane at border crossing in Laredo

By Michael Karlis

The Tesla exclusive border crossing connects Laredo to the Mexican town of Colombia, Mexico.

San Antonio ranks as one the least educated big cities in the nation

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio ranked behind Dallas, Houston, and especially Austin — which ranked as one of the top 10 most educated cities in the nation.

Ted Cruz says more cops will halt mass shootings, even though it didn't work that way in Uvalde

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a 2021 event in Phoenix, Arizona.

Also in News

Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla plant gets its own exclusive lane at border crossing in Laredo

By Michael Karlis

The Tesla exclusive border crossing connects Laredo to the Mexican town of Colombia, Mexico.

Texas Republicans in Congress vote against bill to protect right to contraception

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. House Democrats passed a bill Thursday to ensure access to contraceptives.

Ted Cruz says more cops will halt mass shootings, even though it didn't work that way in Uvalde

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a 2021 event in Phoenix, Arizona.

Texas charity that backs Trump’s stolen-election lie has deep ties to Ken Paxton

By Cassandra Jaramillo, Reveal

Ken Paxton catches a limo ride with Donald Trump.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us