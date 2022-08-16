Uvalde school board sets yet another date to vote on district police chief Pete Arredondo's firing

click to enlarge
Joseph Guillen
Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.
After twice delaying meetings to discuss firing Uvalde schools' embattled police chief, Pete Arredondo, the district's board will convene on Aug. 24 to once again ponder his fate.
The district is under mounting pressure to sack Arredondo, whom state officials blame
for overseeing a botched police response to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School. Even as cops swarmed the campus, it took more than an hour to take down a gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers inside.
Arredondo has been on leave since June 22. In an interview with the Texas Tribune
, the chief said he didn't think he was was in command of the crime scene.
Uvalde's school board was originally set to vote July 22 on Arredondo's termination, then rescheduled for Aug. 4
at the request of the chief's attorney. The second meeting was also pushed back
when the same lawyer cited a scheduling conflict.
