Uvalde Shooting Lawsuit, Lady Gaga: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Families affected by the Uvalde mass shooting retained a California law firm to file a $27 billion lawsuit against law enforcement agencies and the manufacturer of the gunman's assault rifle.

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 2:45 pm

The law firm representing the victims and survivors, Bonner & Bonner, plan to file the suit in September.
Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
The law firm representing the victims and survivors, Bonner & Bonner, plan to file the suit in September.
Three months after the shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School, the tragedy continues to weigh on South Texas.

As evidence, the Current's most-read story of the week involved families affected by the mass shooting retaining a California law firm to file a $27 billion lawsuit against law enforcement agencies and the manufacturer of the gunman's assault rifle.

Law firm Bonner & Bonner plans to claim that victims, survivors and their families' rights to life and liberty because law-enforcement officials took 77 minutes to finally enter a classroom and take down the crime's perpetrator.

Stories about a political pronouncement from Lady Gaga, a Florida activist trolling Texas lawmakers and the rebirth of San Antonio's symphony orchestra also racked up plenty of clicks during the week.

10. Musicians of city's dissolved symphony reform as San Antonio Philharmonic, launch new season

9. Judge orders owners of San Antonio's Vista Del Rey Apartments to fix 'deplorable living conditions'

8. San Antonio's DeLorean Motor Co., now facing lawsuit, criticism, unveils prototype at California show

7. Florida activist donating 'In God We Trust' signs written in Arabic to Texas schools

6. Bad Takes: Sorry, Greg Abbott, it's not a 'Nixonian' tragedy that presidents aren't above the law

5. Samsung TV, Nike Air Jordans, and a Gucci belt are all up grabs at SAPD auction next week

4. Family of missing San Antonio girl no longer believe she is still in Texas

3. Lady Gaga says she hopes state will 'go blue' during Texas concert

2. Texas woman arrested on charges that she hit, threatened group of people for having Indian accents

1. Victims and survivors of Uvalde shooting to file $27 billion lawsuit

A former top executive at San Antonio's USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio's USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

