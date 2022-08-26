Uvalde Shooting Lawsuit, Lady Gaga: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
The law firm representing the victims and survivors, Bonner & Bonner, plan to file the suit in September.
Three months after the shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School, the tragedy continues to weigh on South Texas.
's most-read story of the week involved families affected by the mass shooting retaining a California law firm to file a $27 billion lawsuit against law enforcement agencies and the manufacturer of the gunman's assault rifle.
Law firm Bonner & Bonner plans to claim that victims, survivors and their families' rights to life and liberty because law-enforcement officials took 77 minutes to finally enter a classroom and take down the crime's perpetrator.
Stories about a political pronouncement from Lady Gaga, a Florida activist trolling Texas lawmakers and the rebirth of San Antonio's symphony orchestra also racked up plenty of clicks during the week.
10.
9.
8.
7.
6.
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.