Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Valero donates $5 million to educational work at Alamo and lands naming rights to key gallery

A major exhibition at the $150 million museum and visitor center will be called the Valero Battle of the Alamo Gallery.

By on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Renderings of the interior of the new Valero Battle of the Alamo Gallery. The gallery is scheduled to open in 2026. - Courtesy / The Alamo
Courtesy / The Alamo
Renderings of the interior of the new Valero Battle of the Alamo Gallery. The gallery is scheduled to open in 2026.
San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. has donated $5 million to fund educational work at the Alamo and will receive naming rights to a key attraction in the battleground's forthcoming museum and visitor center, officials said Friday.

The oil and gas firm's donation to the Alamo Trust, which oversees the historic site, gives the corporation naming rights to a key gallery in the $150 million museum, which will be called the Valero Battle of the Alamo Gallery.

The gallery will provide immersive accounts of the 13-day siege of the Alamo, an iconic battle in the Texas Revolution. The attraction and the rest of the museum and visitor center will open in 2026, according to a news release.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Valero and its outstanding leadership team for their unwavering dedication toward protecting and preserving our history for future generations,” Alamo Trust Executive Director Kate Rogers said in an email statement.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Now-viral TikTok captures moment gun shots ring out in downtown San Antonio during Fiesta

By Michael Karlis

A SAPD officer with his gun drawn takes cover behind a tent moment after shots were fired at Market Square.

New Braunfels area's historic Gruene Hall nominated for Academy of Country Music Award

By Brandon Rodriguez

Gruene Hall is one of five music venues up for the Academy of County Music's Club of the Year award.

Cow killer on the loose in San Antonio area, Bexar County Sheriff's Office says

By Michael Karlis

Six cows have been shot in Bexar County this month, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office.

Two defendants settle in suit over San Antonio-Austin 'Trump train' harassment of Biden bus

By Sanford Nowlin

Two defendants settle in suit over San Antonio-Austin 'Trump train' harassment of Biden bus

Also in News

When it comes to upping mental health services, Texas has a Medicaid problem

By Stephen Simpson, The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators participate in a mental health rally at the Texas Capitol, organized by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, in 2013.

Illegal voting in Texas likely to be a felony again after state House vote

By Bryan Lopez and Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune, and Natalia Contreras, VoteBeat and The Texas Tribune

A voter casts her ballot at the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center during Election Day in Houston on Nov. 3, 2020.

Texas Senate passes bill limiting farmland sales to China, other countries

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Opponents of Senate Bill 147 hold signs during a news conference outside of Houston City Hall on Jan. 23, 2023.

Transgender Texans of all ages could lose access to transition-related care under Senate bill

By Alex Nguyen, The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators march for Trans Day of Visibility in San Antonio on March 31. Critics of a Texas Senate bill say it could cause transgender people of all ages to lose access to gender-affirming care in the state.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us