Valero donates $5 million to educational work at Alamo and lands naming rights to key gallery

Renderings of the interior of the new Valero Battle of the Alamo Gallery. The gallery is scheduled to open in 2026.

San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. has donated $5 million to fund educational work at the Alamo and will receive naming rights to a key attraction in the battleground's forthcoming museum and visitor center, officials said Friday.



The oil and gas firm's donation to the Alamo Trust, which oversees the historic site, gives the corporation naming rights to a key gallery in the $150 million museum, which will be called the Valero Battle of the Alamo Gallery.



The gallery will provide immersive accounts of the 13-day siege of the Alamo, an iconic battle in the Texas Revolution. The attraction and the rest of the museum and visitor center will open in 2026, according to a news release.



“We extend our sincere thanks to Valero and its outstanding leadership team for their unwavering dedication toward protecting and preserving our history for future generations,” Alamo Trust Executive Director Kate Rogers said in an email statement.



