Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas

The VA follows the Department of Defense in providing access to abortion as several states, including Texas, essentially ban the procedure following the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending nationwide protection.

By on Sun, Sep 4, 2022 at 10:28 am

click to enlarge A woman receives ultrasound in a clinic. - Shutterstock / Reshetnikov_art
Shutterstock / Reshetnikov_art
A woman receives ultrasound in a clinic.
The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest.

The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that prohibit the procedure. The VA's decision reopens access to abortion to a class of women in Texas and several other states. 

Texas is home to more than 1.5 million veterans. About 193,000 of those are women — more than any other state.

Texas lawmakers approved a ban on abortion that went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the case that established a nationwide right to abortion.

“This is a patient safety decision,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement. “Pregnant Veterans and VA beneficiaries deserve to have access to world-class reproductive care when they need it most. That’s what our nation owes them, and that’s what we at VA will deliver.”

In announcing the decision to provide abortions, the VA said “access to medically necessary abortions is essential for preserving the life and health of Veterans and VA beneficiaries.”

The department added that veterans are at a greater risk of pregnancy-related complications due to higher rates of chronic health conditions.

The VA joins the Department of Defense in its decision to provide abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this summer there was no constitutional right to an abortion.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Trending

Zombie Deer Disease case documented in Texas Hill Country

By Michael Karlis

Chronic Wasting Disease is a highly transmissible and often fatal neurological disease found in deer populations.

San Antonio among the best U.S. cities for Gen Zers, according to study

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio was named the No.18 best city in the U.S. for Gen Zers, according to the study.

An investor buying spree, not a housing shortage, drove San Antonio's home price surge

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio realtor Linda Lombardo.

Mahncke Park residents concerned about church's plan to operate from public school in the neighborhood

By Sanford Nowlin

Lamar Elementary School: In an online video, Pastor Carl Young said he plans to make the public school financially dependent on his church.

Also in News

Evangelical church no longer plans to operate from public school in Mahncke Park, officials say

By Sanford Nowlin

Lamar Elementary School: In an online video, Pastor Carl Young said he wanted the public school to become financially dependent on his church.

San Antonio among the best U.S. cities for Gen Zers, according to study

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio was named the No.18 best city in the U.S. for Gen Zers, according to the study.

Zombie Deer Disease case documented in Texas Hill Country

By Michael Karlis

Chronic Wasting Disease is a highly transmissible and often fatal neurological disease found in deer populations.

San Antonio Pets Alive! to host We Like Big Mutts adoption special Sept. 3-4

By Nina Rangel

Pet parents can adopt dogs 35 pounds and over for a minimum donation fee of $10 this weekend.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us