VIA Metropolitan Transit to host in-person hearing for VIA Link service enhancements

The meeting will take place  Monday, July 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Kirby City Hall's council chambers.

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 11:15 am

VIA Metropolitan Transit's rideshare progrma VIA Link is now available in a 14.4 square mile zone in Northwest San Antonio.
VIA Metropolitan Transit
VIA Metropolitan Transit's rideshare progrma VIA Link is now available in a 14.4 square mile zone in Northwest San Antonio.
VIA Metropolitan Transit will host a public hearing in July to present plans for enhancing its VIA Link service, slated to begin this October.



VIA's anticipated service enhancements include beginning rides at 5 a.m. instead of 5:30 a.m. seven days a week in the Northeast, Northwest and South VIA Link zones, officials with the transit provider said.

In addition, VIA is proposing a new Zone 4 Link service in Northeast San Antonio, replacing routes 629 Randolph Park & Ride/Industry Park and 630 Randolph Park & Ride/Sunrise with its new Zone 4 service. The bus routes would run concurrently with VIA Link until January 2024.

VIA's Link service is an on-demand ride-sharing program that provides public transit options to neighborhoods that are not easily accessible through traditional VIA bus routes, according to officials with the transit provider. 

