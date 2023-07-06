VIA Metropolitan Transit to host in-person hearing for VIA Link service enhancements

The meeting will take place Monday, July 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Kirby City Hall's council chambers.
VIA's anticipated service enhancements include beginning rides at 5 a.m. instead of 5:30 a.m. seven days a week in the Northeast, Northwest and South VIA Link zones, officials with the transit provider said.
In addition, VIA is proposing a new Zone 4 Link service in Northeast San Antonio, replacing routes 629 Randolph Park & Ride/Industry Park and 630 Randolph Park & Ride/Sunrise with its new Zone 4 service. The bus routes would run concurrently with VIA Link until January 2024.
