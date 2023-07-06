VIA Metropolitan Transit to host in-person hearing for VIA Link service enhancements

VIA Metropolitan Transit's rideshare progrma VIA Link is now available in a 14.4 square mile zone in Northwest San Antonio.

VIA Metropolitan Transit will host a public hearing in July to present plans for enhancing its VIA Link service, slated to begin this October.



The meeting will take place Monday, July 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Kirby City Hall's council chambers.



VIA's Link service is an on-demand ride-sharing program that provides public transit options to neighborhoods that are not easily accessible through traditional VIA bus routes, according to officials with the transit provider.

VIA's anticipated service enhancements include beginning rides at 5 a.m. instead of 5:30 a.m. seven days a week in the Northeast, Northwest and South VIA Link zones, officials with the transit provider said.In addition, VIA is proposing a new Zone 4 Link service in Northeast San Antonio, replacing routes 629 Randolph Park & Ride/Industry Park and 630 Randolph Park & Ride/Sunrise with its new Zone 4 service. The bus routes would run concurrently with VIA Link until January 2024.