VIA to offer Park and Ride service for to the Alamodome XFL Championship game on Saturday

Service will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, and return rides will continue for one hour following the game.

By on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 2:31 pm

click to enlarge VIA will take riders to the Alamodome for the inaugural XFL Championship game. - Courtesy / VIA Metropolitan Transit
Courtesy / VIA Metropolitan Transit
VIA will take riders to the Alamodome for the inaugural XFL Championship game.
With San Antonio hosting the XFL’s inaugural championship game at the Alamodome, VIA is offering Park and Ride services to gridiron fans looking to avoid gridlock.

Service will start up at 5 p.m. Saturday, two hours prior to the game's kickoff. VIA will offer rides downtown from the Crossroads Park and Ride at 151 Crossroads Blvd. Return service will continue for one hour after the game.

The rides start at $1.30 each way, with discounts available for children, seniors, students and military personnel, according to VIA officials.

The XFL's championship game will feature the D.C. Defenders taking on the underdog Arlington Renegades. The San Antonio Brahmas didn't make it into the league's playoffs.

