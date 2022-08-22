Victims and survivors of Uvalde shooting to file $27 billion lawsuit

According to the attorney representing the families, the suit will go after law enforcement agencies and a gun manufacturer.

By on Mon, Aug 22, 2022 at 12:06 am

click to enlarge The law firm representing the victims and survivors, Bonner & Bonner, plan to file the suit in September. - Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
The law firm representing the victims and survivors, Bonner & Bonner, plan to file the suit in September.
Some families affected by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde will soon be plaintiffs in a $27 billion lawsuit against several law enforcement agencies and a gun manufacturer, as reported by KSAT.

The class action lawsuit, which is being filed by California-based civil rights and personal injury law firm Bonner & Bonner, will claim that the victims, survivors and their families' 14th Amendment right to life and liberty were violated, attorney Charles Bonner told KSAT.

Bonner and several other legal offices working together on the suit plan to name an array of law enforcement agencies and government entities as defendants.

"We have the school police, ok, Arredondo, we have the city police, and we have the sheriffs, and we have the Texas Rangers, the DPS, and we have the Border Patrol," Bonner told KSAT.

Bonner told KSAT that he and his colleagues also plan to go after the manufacturer of the gun, Daniel Defense, and Oasis Outback — the store where the gunman purchased the weapon later used to kill 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May.

"People have a right to life under the 14th Amendment and what we've seen here is the law enforcement agencies have shown a deliberate conscious disregard for the life," Bonner told KSAT.

According to Bonner, the lawsuit is still in the works, with Bonner & Bonner planning to file the suit after the Department of Justice completes its investigation into the mass shooting in September, KSAT reports.

Bonner & Bonner has experience with this area of the law, as the firm is also representing the victims of the racially motivated mass shooting at a grocery in Buffalo, New York, earlier this year, MySA reports.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

