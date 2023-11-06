Video of alleged Islamophobic attack in San Antonio suburb goes viral

click to enlarge TikTok / @TizzyEnt A now-viral online clip alleges this man struck a woman's car with rocks and yelled at her for wearing a head scarf.

I live in Helotes. Sonoma Ranch is literally the next neighborhood over from me. Imma keep a lookout for this cat. — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) November 5, 2023

"If you are antisemitic or Islamophobic and commit a hate crime, if you tell someone they aren't welcome here, to go back to their country, I will do everything in my power to find you and make sure you are the one who feels unwelcome here," @TizzyEnt says in the clip.



A viral video allegedly documenting an Islamophobic attack in an affluent San Antonio subdivision has its poster calling on the public to help identify the perpetrator, whom he claims hurled rocks at a woman's car because she was wearing a head scarf.The incident reportedly happened around 1:40 p.m. Oct. 24 in the far West Side's Sonoma Ranch neighborhood, according to a clip posted Saturday on TikTok and X by social media influencer @TizzyEnt.In the video, a young woman maintains that a bearded man — whose photo is allegedly featured in the clip — began throwing stones at her mother's car because she was wearing a hijab. The daughter added that the reported assailant's rocks dented the family's black BMW and busted out a taillight."He was yelling and harassing my mother just for wearing a hijab in our own neighborhood where we've lived my whole life — for 20 years," the alleged victim's daughter says. "This is not okay. This is a hate crime."The daughter goes on to say that her mother is a doctor who assists homeless veterans and "people who fought for this country."The woman and her family were unavailable for comment at press time.San Antonio police didn't immediately respond to questions about whether they're investigating the incident.So far, the video has garnered more than 60,000 reactions on TikTok and nearly half a million views on X. Many who commented on the clip said they're joining the search for the suspect."I live in Helotes. Sonoma Ranch is literally the next neighborhood over from me," X user @TbirdTr3y_10 wrote. "Imma keep a lookout for this cat."San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow, who said he lives in the area where the incident took place, retweeted the video, adding "Find him San Antonio."Influencer @TizzyEnt, who has nearly 6 million TikTok followers, told thesome viewers have contacted him and claimed the alleged perpetrator was involved in other racially charged incidents. Thewas unable to verify those allegations.The incident comes at a time when Muslim Americans are experiencing an uptick in Islamophobia following the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to the Council on Islamic Relations (CAIR).Between Oct. 7-25, the organization tallied 774 reported incidents of Islamophobia across the nation. For reference, the group said it only received 63 such reports for the entire month of August."CAIR believes the number of complaints is the largest wave of complaints it has seen since December 2015, after Donald Trump declared his intent to ban Muslims from the U.S.," officials said in a statement.