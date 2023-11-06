Video of alleged Islamophobic attack in San Antonio suburb goes viral

There's been an uptick in Islamophobic incidents since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict last month, according to one Muslim American group.

By on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 at 12:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A now-viral online clip alleges this man struck a woman's car with rocks and yelled at her for wearing a head scarf. - TikTok / @TizzyEnt
TikTok / @TizzyEnt
A now-viral online clip alleges this man struck a woman's car with rocks and yelled at her for wearing a head scarf.
A viral video allegedly documenting an Islamophobic attack in an affluent San Antonio subdivision has its poster calling on the public to help identify the perpetrator, whom he claims hurled rocks at a woman's car because she was wearing a head scarf.

The incident reportedly happened around 1:40 p.m. Oct. 24 in the far West Side's Sonoma Ranch neighborhood, according to a clip posted Saturday on TikTok and X by social media influencer @TizzyEnt.

In the video, a young woman maintains that a bearded man — whose photo is allegedly featured in the clip — began throwing stones at her mother's car because she was wearing a hijab. The daughter added that the reported assailant's rocks dented the family's black BMW and busted out a taillight.

"He was yelling and harassing my mother just for wearing a hijab in our own neighborhood where we've lived my whole life — for 20 years," the alleged victim's daughter says. "This is not okay. This is a hate crime."

The daughter goes on to say that her mother is a doctor who assists homeless veterans and "people who fought for this country."
The woman and her family were unavailable for comment at press time.

San Antonio police didn't immediately respond to questions about whether they're investigating the incident.

So far, the video has garnered more than 60,000 reactions on TikTok and nearly half a million views on X. Many who commented on the clip said they're joining the search for the suspect.

"I live in Helotes. Sonoma Ranch is literally the next neighborhood over from me," X user @TbirdTr3y_10 wrote. "Imma keep a lookout for this cat."

San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow, who said he lives in the area where the incident took place, retweeted the video, adding "Find him San Antonio."
Influencer @TizzyEnt, who has nearly 6 million TikTok followers, told the Current some viewers have contacted him and claimed the alleged perpetrator was involved in other racially charged incidents. The Current was unable to verify those allegations.

"If you are antisemitic or Islamophobic and commit a hate crime, if you tell someone they aren't welcome here, to go back to their country, I will do everything in my power to find you and make sure you are the one who feels unwelcome here," @TizzyEnt says in the clip.

The incident comes at a time when Muslim Americans are experiencing an uptick in Islamophobia following the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to the Council on Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Between Oct. 7-25, the organization tallied 774 reported incidents of Islamophobia across the nation. For reference, the group said it only received 63 such reports for the entire month of August.

"CAIR believes the number of complaints is the largest wave of complaints it has seen since December 2015, after Donald Trump declared his intent to ban Muslims from the U.S.," officials said in a statement.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas mom's video complaining about botched H-E-B cake goes viral

By Brandon Rodriguez

Does this cake look like a Minion?

A study predicts AI will crater San Antonio's job market. Not everyone agrees.

By Michael Karlis

AI could replace more than 26 million U.S. jobs in low skilled industries by 2027, according to the World Economic Forum.

Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez dresses as Ted Cruz for Halloween

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez (left) mocks Ted Cruz's "Cancun Cruz" look with his Halloween costume.

Bad Takes: San Antonio leaders shouldn't shy from discussing Middle East conflict

By Kevin Sanchez

Nadia Mavrakis tells council that the rhetoric of some members is creating a safety risk for Arab Americans and others.

Also in News

With time running out, Texas Senate punts on taking action on border bill

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

State senators discuss a Point of Order on an amendment to the SJR 1 property tax bill to include a bonus for Texas teachers, with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on the Senate floor during the first day of the second special session at the state Capitol in Austin on June 28.

The Texas House’s new priority education bill offers the most concessions yet to sway voucher skeptics

By Brian Lopez and Maia Pandey, The Texas Tribune

The Texas House’s new priority education bill offers the most concessions yet to sway voucher skeptics

Biden quietly gave border wall contract to company used by Trump, Abbott

By Gus Bova, The Texas Observer

A stretch of wall closes off passage between Mexico and the United States.

Texas has the second-most dangerous roads for motorcyclists

By Nina Rangel

According to a new report, 157 Texas motorcyclists are involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 bikes on the road.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us