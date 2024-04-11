Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Video of man confusing San Antonio's Tower of the Americas with UFO goes viral

The tower's stem was shrouded by fog, which led to confusion for the apparently intoxicated man.

By on Thu, Apr 11, 2024 at 8:16 am

click to enlarge Does this look like the Tower of the Americas? - Shutterstock / ktsdesign
Shutterstock / ktsdesign
Does this look like the Tower of the Americas?
A video of an apparently intoxicated man confusing San Antonio's fog-shrouded Tower of the Americas with a flying saucer has gone viral on social media.

In the TikTok clip, the man is heard yelling for his pal Frank to come to check out the "UFO" hovering overhead. It's racked up nearly 500,000 views and more than 6,000 comments as of press time.

"We're in San Antonio, Texas, and some shit is over us," the man says, slurring his words.

The 24-second clip posted late last month by Fred Delgado, who goes by the TikTok handle @pokerdoggone, includes a caption explaining that the video's subjects "got a little too drunk and we thought for a minute that the Tower of the Americas was a damn UFO."

@pokerdoggone #ufo #aliens #ufos #sanantonio #toweroftheamericas #scared ♬ The X Files Theme - John Beal
To be fair, the stem of San Antonio's iconic tower is covered by fog in the video. And the Tower of the Americas does look a bit ominous.

Even so, folks in the comment section were quick to poke fun the mistake.

"Damn what kinda alcohol were y'all smoking," TikTok user @thenuevalatina commented.

"[Not gonna lie] if I saw that I would've felt the same way lamo them ufos got us thinking they coming soon with the eclipse around the corner," user @mr.niceguy30 chimed in.

Others accused Delgado of clout chasing, claiming that no one in their right mind would confuse the Tower of the Americas with an alien craft. Even so, Delgado addressed the naysayers, maintaining that he was intoxicated at the time of the mistaken close encounter.

"Yeah man, but at 230 in the morning and a little drunk it looked like a UFO. We couldn't see it because of the fog," Delgado wrote. "We were visiting and that thing came at us out of nowhere."

The viral video is only the latest mistaken sighting of an alien ship to come out of San Antonio.

Last month, hundreds of Alamo City residents took to social media to report seeing strange lights in the night sky. Although that celestial sighting turned out to be a SpaceX launch, some refused to believe that explanation.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

