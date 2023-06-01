VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Video of man firing automatic weapon near downtown San Antonio bar goes viral

Social media users compared the incident to something out of the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise.

By on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 at 2:16 pm

click to enlarge Security guards at Bentley's Beer Garden in San Antonio duck behind a car after shots erupt in front of the downtown bar. - TikTok / @thathandsomebritishguy
TikTok / @thathandsomebritishguy
Security guards at Bentley's Beer Garden in San Antonio duck behind a car after shots erupt in front of the downtown bar.
Some social media users are comparing San Antonio to the video game franchise Grand Theft Auto after a video showing a man firing an automatic weapon from a car window downtown went viral on TikTok.

The incident occurred Sunday near Bentley's Beer Garden, 802 N. Alamo St., San Antonio police confirmed to the Current. In the clip, people appear to argue outside the popular nightlife spot  then duck for cover as gunfire crackles in quick bursts from a nearby car.

Officials with Bentley's Beer Garden were unavailable for immediate comment on the incident.
@thathandsomebritishguy Look just above the red car for the gun shots… #fyp ##foryou ♬ original sound - Dat Guy
Taking a closer look, the gunfire appears to come from a black car driving down Eighth Street. In the video, an unidentified suspect appears to be hang out the passenger-side window, firing into the air.

“Bro has a minigun from GTA San Andreas,” TikTok user elijahm_44 commented.

The video posted by TikTok user @thathandsomebritishguy has garnered nearly 40,000 likes since being posted Tuesday.

SAPD officials told the Current that officers responded to a report of shots fired near Bentley's on Sunday.

"Officers made the scene and determined there were no shots fired and just a fight had occurred," SAPD Public Information Officer Nicholas Soliz said in an email.

TikTok users — some of whom claim to have allegedly been present at the bar that night — dispute SAPD's claim that no shots were fired.

"I was there when this happened," TikTok user @dreholdin wrote. "Bentley's was lit on Sunday funday."

Other's commented that the incident was just "a normal night here in San Antonio."

"When you order GTA San Andreas on Wish, you get San Antonio," TikTok user @salvadorramierez4019 chimed in.

