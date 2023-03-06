Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

The special moment happened during the Silver and Black's matchup against the Houston Rockets at the AT&T Center. Although the Spurs lost 122-110, love won the night when Kasey Nicole and her girlfriend, Alina Hilliard, showed up on the Jumbotron.
The couple received applause and cheers from Spurs fans as they shared the romantic moment.
Twitter user @pdaveb shared the video Sunday, saying he thinks it's the first he's seen a same-sex couple featured on the Kiss Me Cam. The clip has racked up more than 300,000 views and was retweeted by Texas State Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio.
that’s my girlfriend and i 🥹🫶🏼 we were so shocked but were thankful for a chance to be up there!! https://t.co/XqWp1BLA3u— kaseynicole (@kaseyniccc) March 5, 2023
Nicole retweeted the clip. "We we were so shocked but were thankful for a chance to be up there!!" she tweeted.
Hilliard also posted a TikTok of the pair's Jumbotron moment.
"Every game we have ever been to, there have only ever been heterosexual couples displayed on the jumbotron for the kiss cam," Hilliard later wrote on TikTok. "We had actually been talking about how there was no way they would put a lesbian couple on the kiss cam moments before, and that's why we were so shocked at the beginning of the video."
Many on Twitter reiterated their support for the couple.
"The excitement!" commented Twitter user @marianbortez. "Her pulling you up because y'all are on the camera! So so cute."
"We were there last night, and y all's reaction was so precious," Twitter user @lightsoutamber said.
One Twitter user, @CasuallyAlfred, commented that it's not the first time he's seen a same-sex couple featured on the Spurs' Kiss Me Cam. Even so, he called the moment "fantastic."
"Although it may seem small, it definitely feels like a step towards love and acceptance of the LGBTQIA community," Hilliard said. "Shoutout to the Spurs for giving us representation tonight and for the crowd who cheered when we were shown on the screen."
