Video of Texas school shooting survivor's American Idol audition goes viral

The video has garnered more than 1.5 million views since being posted two days ago.

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 2:27 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Trey Louis, 21, sang "Stone" by Texas-based Southern rock band Whiskey Myers in honor of a friend that died during a school shooting. - Shutterstock / s_bukley
Shutterstock / s_bukley
Trey Louis, 21, sang "Stone" by Texas-based Southern rock band Whiskey Myers in honor of a friend that died during a school shooting.
A video of a Texas school-shooting survivor's heart-wrenching American Idol audition has gone viral, pulling in more than 1.5 million YouTube views since it was posted two days ago.

Contestant Trey Louis, 21, attended Santa Fe High School outside of Houston, in May 2018, when a gunman's rampage left eight of his classmates and two teachers dead.

During Louis' audition, which aired on Sunday on ABC, he told the three judges — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — that he wanted to participate in the competition because of the tragedy.


The Houston-area mattress salesman sang a rendition of "Stone" by Texas-based Southern rockers Whiskey Myers. Louis later told ABC's Houston affiliate KTRK that he chose the song to honor Chris Stone, a friend who died during the shooting.

"This is not OK," an emotional Perry told Louis. "You should be here because you love music."

"Our country has [expletive] failed us," the pop singer added.

All three judges voted to move Louis on to the next round of the competition.

There have been 93 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, according to the national Gun Violence Archive.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Owner of San Antonio bar Moses Rose's launches GoFundMe to cover court costs as talks stall

By Michael Karlis

Bar owner Vince Cantu turned down $4 million from the Alamo Trust for his property last week, the nonprofit's highest offer to date, according to the Express-News..

Here's why dogs involved in fatal San Antonio mauling were returned to owner after prior attacks

By Michael Karlis

ACS can only hold a dog accused of biting someone in custody for 10 days, after which the dog is returned unless the victim files a dangerous dog affidavit.

Tense moment involving Budweiser Clydesdale at San Antonio Rodeo goes viral online

By Michael Karlis

Caretakers and veterinarians attempt to calm a Budweiser Clydesdale tangled in its harness on Saturday.

Family of man killed in San Antonio pit bull attack launches online fundraiser for funeral costs

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio firefighters used pickaxes and sticks to keep one of the dogs at bay.

Also in News

Alamo Collections Center will open Friday in San Antonio, displaying artifacts donated by Phil Collins

By Michael Karlis

Items on display from in the new center will include a vest worn by legendary frontiersman Davy Crockett.

San Antonio woman's car stolen twice in four months, sparking online debate over reasons

By Michael Karlis

According to SAPD, 272 Kias and 178 Hyundais have been stolen in 2023, making them the first and second most common type of car stolen in San Antonio this year.

Supporters of San Antonio bar Moses Rose's to hold 'property rights' rally next weekend

By Michael Karlis

Downtown bar Moses Roses Hideout sits in the footprint of the $150 million Alamo Visitor Center and Museum project.

San Antonio International Airport receives $20 million in federal funding

By Brandon Rodriguez

Exterior rendering of the new ground load facility at SAT
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us