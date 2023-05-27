Want to watch Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment proceeding? Here's how.

In a memo, the committee said the proceeding is necessary to address the Republican attorney general's “long-standing pattern of abuse of office and public trust.” The panel also warned that, without such an action, Paxton could "further obstruct and delay justice."
The proceeding will be available for viewing on the Texas House livestream. You're on your own when it comes to popping popcorn for the show.
The debate is expected to last four hours with time evenly split between those who support Paxton's impeachment and those who oppose, according to the committee memo. If the House votes for impeachment, the embattled AG would face trial in the Texas Senate.
If you need a rundown of the articles of impeachment, all 20 are summarized right here.
