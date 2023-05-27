VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Want to watch Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment proceeding? Here's how.

The debate is expected to last four hours and will be live-streamed.

By on Sat, May 27, 2023 at 8:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing an impeachment proceeding in the Texas House today. - Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing an impeachment proceeding in the Texas House today.
The Texas House of Representatives at 1 p.m. Saturday will debate a resolution to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to the House General Investigating Committee.

In a memo, the committee said the proceeding is necessary to address the Republican attorney general's “long-standing pattern of abuse of office and public trust.” The panel also warned that, without such an action, Paxton could "further obstruct and delay justice."

The proceeding will be available for viewing on the Texas House livestream. You're on your own when it comes to popping popcorn for the show.

The debate is expected to last four hours with time evenly split between those who support Paxton's impeachment and those who oppose, according to the committee memo. If the House votes for impeachment, the embattled AG would face trial in the Texas Senate.

If you need a rundown of the articles of impeachment, all 20 are summarized right here.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kendall Batchelor, daughter of a San Antonio car dealer, sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal crash

By Michael Karlis

Kendall Lauren Batchelor will be eligible for parole in 10 years, according to a news report.

Photo of 'Sucia Patrol' truck spotted in San Antonio goes viral on Reddit

By Michael Karlis

In San Antonio, the term "sucia" refers to scantily clad partiers who are often intoxicated. It can be a compliment or an insult, depending on who you ask.

Texas House panel recommends impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton

By Sanford Nowlin

The five-member House Committee on General Investigating unanimously agreed to adopt articles of impeachment against Ken Paxton.

San Antonio's Hotel Emma named No. 1 U.S. luxury hotel in Tripadvisor awards

By Nina Rangel

Hotel Emma opened in 2015.

Also in News

Bar Raid Controversy, John Cornyn: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

McIntyre's Southtown was raided by police in late April, roughly a month after Councilman Mario Bravo's office submitted multiple inquiries to city staff about the establishment's permits.

Kendall Batchelor, daughter of a San Antonio car dealer, sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal crash

By Michael Karlis

Kendall Lauren Batchelor will be eligible for parole in 10 years, according to a news report.

San Antonio parks are large but few and far between, according to new study

By Michael Karlis

Brackenridge Park (pictured above) is just one of several parks located in San Antonio. The problem is that most parks are located within loop 410, leaving other parts of the Alamo City in the dust.

San Antonio International ranked as the nation's fifth-most frustrating airport

By Brandon Rodriguez

An astonishing 57% of tweets directed at San Antonio International expressed anger
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us