Warrant reportedly issued for arrest of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry

Perry, who wasn't at Thursday's council meeting, is being charged with failing to stop and provide information after a crash, a TV station reported, citing court and police sources.

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 1:46 pm

Councilman Clayton Perry issued a statement Wednesday confirming that he suffered an injury in a. recent car accident.
Facebook / District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry
Councilman Clayton Perry issued a statement Wednesday confirming that he suffered an injury in a. recent car accident.
An arrest warrant has been issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry following his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident Sunday night, KSAT reports, citing "court and law enforcement sources."

Perry, who wasn't at Thursday's council meeting, is being charged with failing to stop and provide information after a crash resulting in damages of over $200, a class B misdemeanor, according to the station.

A copy of a search warrant was stuck between the front door and door frame at Perry‘s home Thursday afternoon, KSAT reports. No one answered the door when a reporter attempted to get a comment, according to the station. 

The District 10 councilman came under police scrutiny Sunday after an officer found  him lying in his backyard with a head injury and smelling of alcohol, according to an earlier KSAT report.

A driver of a Honda Civic struck at the traffic light said a black Jeep Wrangler caused the head-on collision, the station reported, citing a redacted police report. An officer reportedly found a Jeep fitting that description in Perry's driveway.

After KSAT broke the story, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement that Perry should resign if the details in the report were accurate.

Perry released a statement Wednesday confirming that he suffered an injury in a recent car accident. He also apologized for "the hassle this is causing everyone."

