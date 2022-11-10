Warrant reportedly issued for arrest of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry

Perry, who wasn't at Thursday's council meeting, is being charged with failing to stop and provide information after a crash resulting in damages of over $200, a class B misdemeanor, according to the station.
A copy of a search warrant was stuck between the front door and door frame at Perry‘s home Thursday afternoon, KSAT reports. No one answered the door when a reporter attempted to get a comment, according to the station.The District 10 councilman came under police scrutiny Sunday after an officer found him lying in his backyard with a head injury and smelling of alcohol, according to an earlier KSAT report.
A driver of a Honda Civic struck at the traffic light said a black Jeep Wrangler caused the head-on collision, the station reported, citing a redacted police report. An officer reportedly found a Jeep fitting that description in Perry's driveway.
After KSAT broke the story, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement that Perry should resign if the details in the report were accurate.
Perry released a statement Wednesday confirming that he suffered an injury in a recent car accident. He also apologized for "the hassle this is causing everyone."
