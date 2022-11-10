Warrant reportedly issued for arrest of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry

click to enlarge Facebook / District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry Councilman Clayton Perry issued a statement Wednesday confirming that he suffered an injury in a. recent car accident.

An arrest warrant has been issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry following his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident Sunday night, KSAT reports , citing "court and law enforcement sources."Perry, who wasn't at Thursday's council meeting, is being charged with failing to stop and provide information after a crash resulting in damages of over $200, a class B misdemeanor, according to the station.

A copy of a search warrant was stuck between the front door and door frame at Perry‘s home Thursday afternoon, KSAT reports. No one answered the door when a reporter attempted to get a comment, according to the station.