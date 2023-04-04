Watchdog says Texas bill to ban abortion pill access one of the year's worst tech policy ideas

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
San Antonio women protest Texas' abortion restrictions during a march last year.
A tech watchdog group has named a bill in the Texas Legislature that would ban online access to abortion medication and information on abortion care as one of the year's "worst ideas in tech policy."
The Chamber of Progress on Tuesday unveiled its first annual Tech 404 Awards
, which call out legislation that "threatens to break the Internet and harm digital consumers." The award's name is based on the 404 Error Code, which lets Internet users know a link is broken or a page doesn't exist.
The Texas bill, introduced by perennial culture warrior State Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, won in the category of Worst for Reproductive Freedom. Toth's HB 2690 — which has drawn criticism from other tech and free-speech groups
— would compel Internet providers such as phone and cable companies to block all abortion pill websites and proactively censor information on abortion access.
"As drafted, these prohibitions may lead to services censoring direct messages between patients and caregivers on how to obtain safe care," the Chamber of Progress notes in the award. "The bill may also force services to block or censor telemedicine counseling services in which medical professionals advise pregnant people on a variety of reproductive health services, including but not limited to legal abortions."
Further, the group argues that the measure would be especially harmful to low-income families and people of color.
"It is already especially difficult for underserved racial and ethnic minority people to access and use reproductive health services as needed," the Chamber of Progress notes. "Pregnant people who already have challenges accessing health care may especially depend on the Internet to find and receive accurate information about reproductive care."
The Chamber of Progress' inaugural Tech 404 Award recipients also include Florida Gov. Ron Desantis' tech agenda, which critics say violates the First Amendment, and an Iowa anti-content moderation bill that watchdog groups warn would provide cover for online hate speech, scams and misinformation.
“Smart tech policy encourages the good parts of technology, discourages its abuses, and spreads its benefits across the country,” Chamber of Progress CEO Adam Kovacevich said in an emailed statement. “Unfortunately this year’s Tech 404 Award recipients do the opposite — making technology worse for children, women and families, and ultimately harming people online.”
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter