Where to park and how to get to the UTSA Championship Game at the Alamodome on Friday

Eleven lots will offer free parking, and VIA Park and Ride fares from Balcones Heights start at $1.30.

By on Fri, Dec 2, 2022 at 2:13 pm

A limited number of resale tickets are still available for the Conference USA Championship game at the Alamodome on Dec. 2.
A limited number of resale tickets are still available for the Conference USA Championship game at the Alamodome on Dec. 2.
The Alamodome is nearly sold out ahead of UTSA's Friday matchup against the University of North Texas for the Conference USA Championship game. That means downtown traffic snarls are likely.

Fortunately, the City of San Antonio has planned ahead, offering free parking at 11 city lots in preparation for the big game. What's more, VIA is offering its Park and Ride services. A limited number of resale tickets are still available to the game, which gets underway at 6:30 p.m.

Here's what you need to know about getting to and parking at the Conference USA Championship game:

Parking

 If you're driving downtown for the game, the following lots are free of charge:
  • Convention Center Garage, 41 S. Bowie St.
  • Houston Street Garage, 111 College St.
  • St. Mary's Garage, 205 E. Travis St.
  • City Tower Garage, 111 W. Commerce St.
  • Central Library Garage, 600 Soledad St.
  • Martinez Parking Lot, South Alamo and Martinez streets plus César E Chávez Boulevard and South Presa Street
  • Houston/Nolan Lot, Houston Street at Elm St., parking lot is under I-37
  • Market Square Lot, 612 W. Commerce St.
  • I-35 Lots, between Commerce and Martin streets
  • I-37 Lots between 10th and Austin Street
  • Alamo Lot, 418 S. Alamo St.
Public Transit

As the norm for many big events in the Alamo City, VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering its Park and Ride service for those heading to the Alamodome.

Buses will depart from the Crossroads location at 151 Crossroads Blvd. beginning at 4:30 p.m. Fares start at $1.30 with discounts being offered to students and seniors.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

