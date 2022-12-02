Where to park and how to get to the UTSA Championship Game at the Alamodome on Friday

Fortunately, the City of San Antonio has planned ahead, offering free parking at 11 city lots in preparation for the big game. What's more, VIA is offering its Park and Ride services. A limited number of resale tickets are still available to the game, which gets underway at 6:30 p.m.
Here's what you need to know about getting to and parking at the Conference USA Championship game:
Parking
If you're driving downtown for the game, the following lots are free of charge:
- Convention Center Garage, 41 S. Bowie St.
- Houston Street Garage, 111 College St.
- St. Mary's Garage, 205 E. Travis St.
- City Tower Garage, 111 W. Commerce St.
- Central Library Garage, 600 Soledad St.
- Martinez Parking Lot, South Alamo and Martinez streets plus César E Chávez Boulevard and South Presa Street
- Houston/Nolan Lot, Houston Street at Elm St., parking lot is under I-37
- Market Square Lot, 612 W. Commerce St.
- I-35 Lots, between Commerce and Martin streets
- I-37 Lots between 10th and Austin Street
- Alamo Lot, 418 S. Alamo St.
As the norm for many big events in the Alamo City, VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering its Park and Ride service for those heading to the Alamodome.
Buses will depart from the Crossroads location at 151 Crossroads Blvd. beginning at 4:30 p.m. Fares start at $1.30 with discounts being offered to students and seniors.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter