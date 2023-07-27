LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

While Elon Musk teases new rocket launch, FAA says he hasn't filed accident report from the last

'Public safety and actions yet to be taken by SpaceX will dictate the timeline,' according to an FAA spokesman.

By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 9:24 am

click to enlarge Elon Musk appears at a press conference following one of his company SpaceX's launches. - WIkimedia Commons / Daniel Oberhaus
WIkimedia Commons / Daniel Oberhaus
Elon Musk appears at a press conference following one of his company SpaceX's launches.
Calm down, Elon.

Even though billionaire Elon Musk has hinted at short-term plans to launch another SpaceX rocket, the private spaceflight company still hasn't submitted a final accident report to the federal government after its prior rocket blew up over its South Texas, the Express-News reports.

Without SpaceX's report on the April 20 rocket explosion, the feds are unlikely to green light another launch from Musk's operation in the coastal town of Boca Chica, according to the daily. Regulators ordered SpaceX to work with state and federal agencies to analyze the impacts of the explosion and conduct environmental cleanup before staging another launch.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman told the Express-News that the agency's investigation is ongoing, adding that "public safety and actions yet to be taken by SpaceX will dictate the timeline."

On June 13, Musk — who purports to reside in South Texas — tweeted that he expects to launch another Starship rockets in six to eight weeks. The space exploration firm has also shared updates about upgrades to its launch site and a completed test on booster prototypes which watchers have taken signs another launch is in the works.

Beyond the FAA hurdle, Musk and his team also are likely to face resistance from the courts.

In early May, environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit arguing that the FAA illegally fast-tracked its approval of the SpaceX launch, endangering delicate ecosystems in South Texas. As part of the legal challenge, the plaintiffs want the federal government to conduct an environmental impact statement, which the Express-News reports could delay another launch for years.

Watchdog groups raised concern about potential damage from particulate matter that rained across South Texas after the explosion. They warned the material could harm both human residents and the area's endangered species, including Kemp's Ridley, among the world's most endangered sea turtles.

