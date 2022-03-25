Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Willie Nelson and wife had ballot applications rejected under Texas' GOP-championed voting law

The music legend faced the same ID confusion that led Texas to reject 23,000 ballots under the new law.

By on Fri, Mar 25, 2022 at 1:43 pm

click to enlarge Even Texas music icon Willie Nelson had a hard time voting. - INSTAGRAM / WILLIENELSONOFFICIAL
Instagram / willienelsonofficial
Even Texas music icon Willie Nelson had a hard time voting.
Texas' restrictive and confusing new voting law has even thrown one of the state's most revered music legends for a loop.

Country singer Willie Nelson and his wife Annie D’Angelo-Nelson made two attempts to vote in the March 1 primary before they finally were able to get absentee ballots from Travis County elections officials, the Associated Press reports.

According to the wire service, D’Angelo-Nelson told the Austin American-Statesman that the couple's initial applications were rejected over inconsistent identification information provided on the forms.

That mixup over ID requirements has been common under the state's Republican-backed voting law, which led to elections officials statewide rejecting 13% of mail ballots for the March 1 primary, according AP number crunching.

Texas elections officials pitched out 23,000 ballots under the new law — one of many adopted in GOP-controlled states in the wake of former President Donald Trump's repeated lies about the 2020 election being riddled with fraud.

D'Angelo-Nelson told  the Statesman that while she and her husband were finally able to participate in the primary, she's worried about Texans who aren't as capable of figuring out the new system.

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Texas over its controversial voting law, championed by Gov. Greg Abbott, saying lawmakers deliberately crafted the measure to disenfranchise Texans likely to vote for Democratic candidates.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Revered San Antonio artist Yolix Luna's stylish 1960s home is still on the market

San Antonio painter Yolix Luna's stylish home is still on the market, and it includes some of her art
A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

News Slideshows

Revered San Antonio artist Yolix Luna's stylish 1960s home is still on the market

San Antonio painter Yolix Luna's stylish home is still on the market, and it includes some of her art
A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

News Slideshows

Revered San Antonio artist Yolix Luna's stylish 1960s home is still on the market

San Antonio painter Yolix Luna's stylish home is still on the market, and it includes some of her art
A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

Trending

Jury awards more than $10 million to family of San Antonio man shot by Bexar County deputies

By Sanford Nowlin

Gilbert Flores raises his hands just before his 2015 death.

Airport ticket counter agents call cops after being berated by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

By Michael Karlis

Airport ticket counter agents call cops after being berated by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

By Sanford Nowlin

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

San Antonio street celebrity Hispanic Elvis now in hospice care, according to his brother

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio street celebrity Hispanic Elvis now in hospice care, according to his brother

Also in News

San Antonio jury finds gay couple’s 25-year relationship constitutes a common law marriage

By Sam Sanchez

The plaintiff offered evidence that he and his common law partner wore matching gold rings, that they represented themselves as married and owned property together.

Ted Cruz, Hispanic Elvis: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Ted Cruz, Hispanic Elvis: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

San Antonio the 8th fastest-growing metro in the nation, according to U.S. Census

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio gained 35,105 new residents from July 2020 through July 2021.

Jury awards more than $10 million to family of San Antonio man shot by Bexar County deputies

By Sanford Nowlin

Gilbert Flores raises his hands just before his 2015 death.
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us