Willie Nelson, Freezing Weather: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

The week's most-read stories were a mixed bag that included several music stories and a look at Texas AG Ken Paxton's latest authoritarian escapades.

By on Thu, Dec 22, 2022 at 2:01 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio is bracing for freezing weather — and hoping it won't be as catastrophic as Winter Storm Uri. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio is bracing for freezing weather — and hoping it won't be as catastrophic as Winter Storm Uri.
Clearly, the arctic blast bearing down on San Antonio is near the top of Current readers' minds. A story on the harsh winter weather was our third-most read article of the week.

But that's not all that piqued folks' curiosity. Even more read a rundown of how many SAPD officers and Bexar County deputies ended up in the clink this year — our No. 1 story — and an announcement about ZZ Top and Willie Nelson gigging together, which landed at No. 2.

Overall, the week's most-read stories were a mixed bag that included several music stories, a look at Texas AG Ken Paxton's latest authoritarian escapades and an article highlighting the continued idiocy of outgoing U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.

10. Ukrainian band Jinjer playing San Antonio as ambassadors of their war-torn country

9. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas reads sermon from pastor of church accused of ignoring sex abuse

8. San Antonio's iHeartMedia will pay $65,000 to settle claim it aired misleading Google phone ads

7. San Antonio teen in critical condition after accidental shooting, police say

6. Three of the world's 10 top-grossing music tours hit San Antonio's Alamodome this year

5. Texas AG Ken Paxton requested list of transgender residents from Department of Public Safety

4. Four in five Texas voters think cannabis should be legal for recreational or medical use

3. City and county officials warn San Antonio residents to be ready for this week's freeze

2. Texas music legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top pairing up for two San Antonio-area shows in April

1. 15 Bexar County deputies and 7 San Antonio police officers were arrested this year, report shows

