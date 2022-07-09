Winner of San Antonio Pets Alive! pet photo contest will be featured on Alamo Beer Co. can

Milo and Cheyenne are among the pets entered in San Antonio Pets Alive!'s new fundraising contest.

With its latest fundraiser, San Antonio Pets Alive! is betting that plenty of proud pet parents can't wait to show off their beloved dogs, cats, hamsters and who knows what else.

The animal rescue nonprofit is hosting a pet photo contest to raise funds, and we'll certainly raise a toast to the grand prize: your pet’s face on a limited-edition Alamo Beer Co. beer can. The SA-based craft brewery will create 100 of the cans in total.

The grand prize winner and two runners up will be determined based on votes. Additional prizes going to the top winner will include:

Throwing the first pitch at a San Antonio Missions game accompanied by your pet for the upcoming 2023 season.

A professional 60-90 minute, one-location photo shoot with your pet.

A $100 gift card to Petco.



To enter, visit the San Antonio Alive! contest page, upload and submit one photo of your pet along with a $20 donation. Submissions run July 1 through July 31.



Contest votes run $1 each at the same site.

