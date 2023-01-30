Winter storm bringing cold temperatures to San Antonio, freezing rain to Texas Hill Country

Temperatures in San Antonio aren't expected to drop below freezing, but ice is expected to accumulate north of the city.

By on Mon, Jan 30, 2023 at 2:32 pm

Temperatures in San Antonio are expected to remain above freezing. Not so for the Texas Hill Country.
Unsplash / Gary Fultz
Temperatures in San Antonio are expected to remain above freezing. Not so for the Texas Hill Country.
South and Central Texas residents will face freezing or near-freezing temperatures through Wednesday morning as a winter storm crosses the Lone Star State, the National Weather Service warns.

Although San Antonio is under a Winter Weather Advisory through noon Wednesday, temperatures in the city proper should remain above freezing for the duration of the storm, according to the National Weather Service. Ice is expected to accumulate north of Loop 1604 in the Hill Country, however.

On Monday, San Antonio residents can expect rain for much of the afternoon, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees before plunging into the mid-30s overnight. Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be wet and wintery, but once again, temperatures aren't expected to drop below freezing.

Areas north of Loop 1604 are under a Winter Storm Warning and could experience more intense conditions than those in San Antonio.

Temperatures may drop below freezing Monday night in Gillespie County, Kerr County and Kendall County, according to the National Weather Service. Those areas face the possibility of freezing rain from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Hill Country residents could see another spate of freezing rain Wednesday morning, with temperatures not expected to crest above freezing until noon.

Far north Bexar County could experience up to 1/10th of an inch of ice accumulation, while residents in Kerrville, Fredericksburg and Austin could see between a quarter and half an inch of ice between Monday and Wednesday morning.

No San Antonio school districts have canceled classes so far this week. However, officials with Northeast ISD, Northside ISD and Boerne ISD said via Twitter they are monitoring the situation and will notify parents via their websites and social media accounts should they cancel classes.

