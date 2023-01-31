Winter storm forces dozens of delays and cancellations at San Antonio airport

click to enlarge
Bryan Rindfuss
San Antonio International Airport is facing delays, but not as many as some other Texas airports.
Dozens of flights at San Antonio International Airport have so far been canceled or delayed as winter weather wreaks havoc across the state.
As of press time late Tuesday morning, 17 flights were canceled and 20 were delayed at the airport, according to online flight tracking service Flight Aware
.
Although the storm is complicating plans for those flying in and out of the Alamo City, the airport here is faring better than others around the state.
At Dallas-Fort Worth International, where half an inch of sleet
is expected to fall today, 167 flights are delayed and a whopping 728 are canceled, according to Flight Aware. At Austin-Bergstrom International, 28 are delayed and 232 are canceled.
Delays and cancellations likely will continue through Thursday morning, when the storm is predicted to dissipate. The National Weather Service expects to lift its Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the state around 6 a.m. Thursday.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter