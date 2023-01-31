Winter storm forces dozens of delays and cancellations at San Antonio airport

Delays and cancellations will likely continue through Thursday morning at airports around the state.

By on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 at 11:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio International Airport is facing delays, but not as many as some other Texas airports. - Bryan Rindfuss
Bryan Rindfuss
San Antonio International Airport is facing delays, but not as many as some other Texas airports.
Dozens of flights at San Antonio International Airport have so far been canceled or delayed as winter weather wreaks havoc across the state.

As of press time late Tuesday morning, 17 flights were canceled and 20 were delayed at the airport, according to online flight tracking service Flight Aware.

Although the storm is complicating plans for those flying in and out of the Alamo City, the airport here is faring better than others around the state.

At Dallas-Fort Worth International, where half an inch of sleet is expected to fall today, 167 flights are delayed and a whopping 728 are canceled, according to Flight Aware. At Austin-Bergstrom International, 28 are delayed and 232 are canceled.

Delays and cancellations likely will continue through Thursday morning, when the storm is predicted to dissipate. The National Weather Service expects to lift its Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the state around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

After teasers and anticipation, San Antonio’s Camp Hot Wells is now open

By Brandon Rodriguez

Camp Hot Wells is situated near the original Hot Wells Hotel site.

Bexar County property taxes due Jan. 31, but relief may soon be on the way

By Michael Karlis

The median home value in the San Antonio area rose 6% since last December, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio smashes viewership and revenue records

By Brandon Rodriguez

Logan Paul and Ricochet’s high-flying collision amassed 26.5 million views across the WWE's and Paul’s platforms, according to a news release from the wrestling organization.

Winter storm bringing cold temperatures to San Antonio, freezing rain to Texas Hill Country

By Michael Karlis

Temperatures in San Antonio are expected to remain above freezing. Not so for the Texas Hill Country.

Also in News

Federal judge again threatens contempt-of-court fines for Texas’ slow progress on foster care reforms

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Austin on Nov. 14, 2019.

'Colossal Waste of Money': Texas nears $1 billion in border wall contracts

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

Gov. Greg Abbott (left) is carrying out a taxpayer-funded political venture to continue building former President Donald Trump's border wall.

Texas great for business, not so much for workers, studies find

By Michael Karlis

Texas was ranked as the No. 3 best state in which to start a business, according to WalletHub.

Wanna bet? Texas Legislature to reconsider legalizing casinos and sports betting

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Casino gambling and sports betting are again before the state Legislature in 2023.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us