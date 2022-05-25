With 21 fatalities, the Uvalde elementary school massacre is Texas' deadliest school shooting

Wed, May 25, 2022

The gunman entered Robb Elementary School and began firing after allegedly shooting his grandmother, police said.
The gunman entered Robb Elementary School and began firing after allegedly shooting his grandmother, police said.
The death toll has risen to 19 children and two adults in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which now stands as the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

The alleged gunman, Salvador Ramos, 18, is alleged to have shot his grandmother before arriving at the school and opening fire on children and adults inside, according to authorities.

The suspect appeared to be acting alone, and he was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent who was on duty nearby, the Express-News reports.

“My heart is broken today,” Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell said at a press conference covered by the Express-News. “We are a small community. We will need your prayers to get us through this.”

At press time, it's still unclear how many were wounded in the attack. University Hospital in San Antonio said it has four victims in its care, and Joint Base San Antonio's Brooke Army Medical Center is reportedly caring for two patients.

President Joe Biden spoke with Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday to offer his assistance, according to the Texas Tribune. Biden also ordered flags on all public property and at U.S. embassies to be lowered to half mast. During a Tuesday evening press briefing, the president also called for stricter gun laws. 

