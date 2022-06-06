Witness says San Antonio police didn't offer immediate medical aid to 13-year-old shot on Friday

click to enlarge
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
A responding fired his weapon after the teenager allegedly T-boned another officer's cruiser.
A neighbor who reportedly watched San Antonio police deal with a 13-year-old suspect shot by an officer early Friday morning said it looked as if they searched the boy rather than immediately rendering aid, the Express-News reports
.
An officer shot the youth after the stolen car he was driving allegedly T-boned a police cruiser, according to reports from last week
. Authorities told the daily that officers provided aid to the juvenile before he was taken to University Hospital, where he later died from his injury.
Witness Jesse Hernandez, who lives in the Southwest San Antonio neighborhood where incident occurred, told the Express-News
he ran outside after hearing a siren and a gunshot. He told the paper he saw police pulling the boy from the vehicle and ripping his clothes off.
“Instead of trying to apply pressure, he’s pulling him out and he’s still trying to search him,” said Hernandez, 32. “He’s shot, you know. He’s not going to be able to grab anything.”
That account appears to contradict an SAPD report based on a review of body-cam footage. Authorities told the Express-News
the 13-year-old gunshot victim exited the stolen vehicle with his hands up and laid on the ground.
Hernandez said the injured youth asked officers to "not be so rough" and also told them he was "in pain."
Further, the witness alleges the stolen car was a compact and that he saw "little to no damage" to the Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicle, the Express-News
reports.
Hernandez told the Express-News
he recorded the entire incident and live-streamed it on Facebook but added that it's since been removed from the social media site. The witness told the paper he didn't know who deleted the video.
According to new details released to the daily on Saturday, body-cam footage shows the officer in the car that was rammed tried to exit his vehicle. The officer managed to pull back his leg inside just before the collision.
According to SAPD officials, the cop who discharged his firearm did so because he feared the juvenile driver would hit a fellow officer with the stolen car, according to the Express-News.
Two other juveniles, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were also in the stolen vehicle at the time of the incident, the paper reports. The girl was arrested for possession of heroin, and the boy was released to a guardian.
