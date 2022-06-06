Witness says San Antonio police didn't offer immediate medical aid to 13-year-old shot on Friday

'Instead of trying to apply pressure, he’s pulling him out and he’s still trying to search him,' a witness from the neighborhood said.

By on Mon, Jun 6, 2022 at 12:27 pm

click to enlarge A responding fired his weapon after the teenager allegedly T-boned another officer's cruiser. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
A responding fired his weapon after the teenager allegedly T-boned another officer's cruiser.
A neighbor who reportedly watched San Antonio police deal with a 13-year-old suspect shot by an officer early Friday morning said it looked as if they searched the boy rather than immediately rendering aid, the Express-News reports.

An officer shot the youth after the stolen car he was driving allegedly T-boned a police cruiser, according to reports from last week. Authorities told the daily that officers provided aid to the juvenile before he was taken to University Hospital, where he later died from his injury.

Witness Jesse Hernandez, who lives in the Southwest San Antonio neighborhood where incident occurred, told the Express-News he ran outside after hearing a siren and a gunshot. He told the paper he saw police pulling the boy from the vehicle and ripping his clothes off.

“Instead of trying to apply pressure, he’s pulling him out and he’s still trying to search him,” said Hernandez, 32. “He’s shot, you know. He’s not going to be able to grab anything.”

That account appears to contradict an SAPD report based on a review of body-cam footage. Authorities told the Express-News the 13-year-old gunshot victim exited the stolen vehicle with his hands up and laid on the ground.

Hernandez said the injured youth asked officers to "not be so rough" and also told them he was "in pain."

Further, the witness alleges the stolen car was a compact and that he saw "little to no damage" to the Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicle, the Express-News reports. 

Hernandez told the Express-News he recorded the entire incident and live-streamed it on Facebook but added that it's since been removed from the social media site. The witness told the paper he didn't know who deleted the video.

According to new details released to the daily on Saturday, body-cam footage shows the officer in the car that was rammed tried to exit his vehicle. The officer managed to pull back his leg inside just before the collision.

According to SAPD officials, the cop who discharged his firearm did so because he feared the juvenile driver would hit a fellow officer with the stolen car, according to the Express-News.

Two other juveniles, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were also in the stolen vehicle at the time of the incident, the paper reports. The girl was arrested for possession of heroin, and the boy was released to a guardian.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday

Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday
This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat
Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills
A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday

Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday
This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat
Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills
A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday

Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday
This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat
Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills
A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area

Trending

Report: Uvalde police 'coordinating' with bikers to keep media from covering school shooting funeral

By Sanford Nowlin

Bikers coordinated with police to play interference with members of the press in Uvalde, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Man in viral video tells Uvalde cops his granddaughter is dead because they wouldn't act

By Michael Karlis

The man in the now-viral video confronts police at a memorial to victims of the school shooting.

Protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse says he's going to Texas A&M. 'Bullshit,' says Texas A&M

By Sanford Nowlin

Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.

Trained dogs sniff out COVID-19 as well as lab tests do

By Tina Hesman Saey, Science News

A dog sniffs out sweat samples from symptomatic COVID-19 positive individuals as part of a study.

Also in News

Some GOP donors said they want gun reforms. Don't hold your breath waiting for John Cornyn to deliver.

By Sanford Nowlin

Sen. John Cornyn opens his yap at a speaking engagement.

Protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse says he's going to Texas A&M. 'Bullshit,' says Texas A&M

By Sanford Nowlin

Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.

Trained dogs sniff out COVID-19 as well as lab tests do

By Tina Hesman Saey, Science News

A dog sniffs out sweat samples from symptomatic COVID-19 positive individuals as part of a study.

Abbott draws swift rebuke after calling for 'legislative committees' to study Uvalde school shooting

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott has drawn condemnation from Democrats and one teacher's union for his letter asking lawmakers to convene legislative committees.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us