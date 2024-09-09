TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Woman goes viral for pretending to throw up in her mouth at sight of Ted Cruz

The reaction clip was shot as the Texas senator showed up on the sidelines of the Texas A&M-Notre Dame football game.

By on Mon, Sep 9, 2024 at 10:42 am

click to enlarge College football fan Lucy Rohden (right) pretends to be nauseated as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz approaches her on the Texas A&M sidelines. - Screen Capture / @lucy_rohden
Screen Capture / @lucy_rohden
College football fan Lucy Rohden (right) pretends to be nauseated as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz approaches her on the Texas A&M sidelines.
A woman's online video showing her nauseated reaction to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's visit to the sidelines of a Texas A&M football game has gone viral, racking up 3.8 million views since it went live roughly a week ago.

The clip tweeted out by Lucy Rohden — a producer for the sports podcast Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — shows the Texas Republican strutting along the sidelines of the Aug. 31 A&M-Notre Dame matchup in sunglasses and a sport jacket that seems to strain against his girth.

The camera then pans to Rohden, who pretends to vomit in her mouth.
"She's all of us," user @DannieD01 tweeted in response.

"Ted Cruz looks like the grandpa from The Munsters," @Coldwar74 chimed in.

No shortage of people also critiqued Cruz's ill-fitting jacket, some pointing out that the acerbic arch-conservative appears to have a closet full of way-too-tight clothes.

"Ted looks like he’s wearing his high school suit," @wiley_inc tweeted.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who's frequently sparred with Cruz, even shared the video last week.

"You know the half-man, half-amphibian Ted Cruz?" Kimmel said on his monologue before airing the clip. "Ted Cruz was spotted at the Texas A&M-Notre Dame football game over the weekend, and one thing you can count on is that wherever Ted goes, he leaves the ladies swooning."  

This isn't the first time Cruz's presence at a sporting event has met with a less-than-enthusiastic fan reaction.

Sports enthusiasts and political rivals have blamed losses by their favorite teams on Cruz's in-person appearances, and the senator was also subjected to taunts and middle fingers when he took in a baseball game at Yankee Stadium two years ago.

Even Cruz's attempt to show support for the Houston Astros' 2022 World Series win proved a strike out. As the senator rode in his hometown team's victory parade, fans along the route booed loudly as he and his family chugged by in a military Humvee.

Indeed, the Cruz Curse appears to be alive and well. Texas A&M lost its game against Notre Dame, 23-13.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

