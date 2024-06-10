SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

World's largest Buc-ee's will remain in Texas, company officials say

Buc-ee's opened the world's largest gas station in Luling on Monday, and officials with the Texas-based company said it won't open any larger units outside its home state.

By on Mon, Jun 10, 2024 at 10:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge No Buc-ee's outside of Texas will exceed 74,000-square-feet, company officials said on Friday. - Courtesy Photo / Buc-ee's
Courtesy Photo / Buc-ee's
No Buc-ee's outside of Texas will exceed 74,000-square-feet, company officials said on Friday.
On Monday, the largest gas station in the world — a 75,000-square-foot Buc-ee's arrayed with 120 fuel pumps — opened in Luling, about an hour northeast of San Antonio.

The opening marks the first time since 2023 that the world's largest gas station has been located in Texas. The title previously belonged to the Buc-ee's in New Braunfels. That is, until the company opened an even more expansive location last year in Tennessee.

Although Florida media outlets speculated last week that a Buc-ee's coming to the Sunshine State next year will dwarf the Luling location, company officials debunked those claims in a statement issued Friday.

In that statement, officials with the Lake Jackson, Texas-based company assured Lone Star State residents that "regarding square footage, the largest store outside of Texas will not exceed 74,000 square feet."

Buc-ee's brass released the statement after the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that an 80,000-square-foot Buc-ee's travel center schedule to open next year in Ocala, Florida, would dethrone the Luling location. That reported square footage was based on 2023 Marion County planning documents, the publication said.

However, Buc-ee's was quick to force the paper to issue a correction.

"Buc-ee's is currently in the design and permitting phase for a 74,000-square-foot store in Ocala, Florida, which is our largest store model outside of the State of Texas," Buc-ee's Director of Real Estate and Development Stan Beard told the News-Journal.

It's unclear whether Buc-ee's always planned for the Ocala location to span 74,000 square feet or whether the company changed its plans at some point. Either way, it appears the record for world's largest gas station will remain in Texas — at least for the time being.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The Kelly Clarkson Show to feature San Antonio's Gordon Hartman on 'Rad Dads' episode

By Sanford Nowlin

Gordon Hartman speaks at the fifth birthday celebration for Morgan's Wonderland.

Texas GOP adds secession to party's 2024 official platform

By Michael Karlis

A pickup emblazoned with pro-TEXIT insignia is parks outside a TNM meeting in San Antonio earlier this year.

AI-generated picture of San Antonio ladies feeding Charles Barkley churros goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Charles Barkley bites into a churro in front of the Alamo.

San Antonio's Tony Gonzales offers odd excuse for nearly losing GOP runoff to 'AK Guy'

By Michael Karlis

Tony Gonzales (left) defeated YouTuber Brandon Herrera by 407 votes in the Texas GOP runoffs last month.

San Antonio's Tony Gonzales offers odd excuse for nearly losing GOP runoff to 'AK Guy'

By Michael Karlis

Tony Gonzales (left) defeated YouTuber Brandon Herrera by 407 votes in the Texas GOP runoffs last month.

Henry Cuellar’s corruption trial delayed until after election

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, at a Get Out the Vote rally in San Antonio on May 4, 2022.

Displaced to Death: Encampment sweeps increase death rates among the unhoused

By Nikketa Burgess, Deceleration

The lives of unhoused residents are complicated by sweeps that dispose of what few possessions they own.

Seven arrested after 26 migrants rescued from human-smuggling operation in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office received a tip regarding a stash house for a migrant smuggling operation on Thursday morning.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us