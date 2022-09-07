WWE Royal Rumble to return to San Antonio's Alamodome in January

click to enlarge
Courtesy of WWE
January's Royal Rumble will mark the Alamodome's third time to host the event.
Get ready to rumble San Antonio!
The Alamo City will again host WWE's Royal Rumble, according to officials with the professional wrestling league. The Saturday, Jan. 28 bout will mark the third time the event has taken place at the Alamodome.
“We are thrilled to bring back one of WWE’s most exciting events of the year to San Antonio,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in the press release. “Royal Rumble will bring tens of thousands of WWE fans from around the world to the Alamodome, bringing both an incredible economic boost to our beautiful city and community outreach events that will give back in a multitude of ways.”
Tickets for Royal Rumble
will go on sale Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com
.
WWE also will sell Royal Rumble Priority Passes for those looking for a VIP experience. The passes will include special seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings and a meet-and-greet with WWE superstars.
Royal Rumble Priority Passes go on sale this Friday, Sept. 9, at noon and can be purchased online
.
“WWE is honored that Royal Rumble will serve as one of the cornerstones of the Alamodome’s 30th Anniversary celebration,” WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor said in a statement. “We are thankful to Mayor Nirenberg, Steve Zito and the entire staff at the Alamodome who were essential in making this historic return to San Antonio possible.”
