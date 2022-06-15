Yes, a Republican just won in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas. Here's a reality check.

Mayra Flores and her backers spent more than $1 million on TV ads to win a term that expires in January.

By on Wed, Jun 15, 2022 at 9:11 am

click to enlarge GOP candidate Mayra Flores speaks to a TV reporter on Tuesday. - FACEBOOK / MAYRA FLORES FOR CONGRESS
Facebook / Mayra Flores For Congress
GOP candidate Mayra Flores speaks to a TV reporter on Tuesday.
National media reports hailed a narrow win by GOP candidate Mayra Flores in Tuesday's special election for an open South Texas congressional seat as a sign the Republicans are winning ground in the blue-leaning region.

In the closely watched race, Flores — a Mexico-born respiratory therapist — bested top-finishing Democrat Dan Sanchez by winning just 50.98% of the vote. Sanchez ended with 43.33% and another Democrat, Rene Coronado, landed 4.14%.

The special election was held to complete the term of former U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, who resigned this spring to become a lobbyist.

After President Joe Biden underperformed in South Texas in 2020, Republicans targeted the longtime Democratic stronghold and have spent freely in a bid to win over Latino voters.

To be sure, Flores' victory is painful for the Dems, who declined to spend on the race so they could conserve resources for November. That said, it wasn't cheap for the GOP. Flores and her backers spent more than $1 million on TV ads for their narrow win, according to the Texas Tribune.

What's more, Flores' triumph only buys Republicans control of the seat until January, when her term expires. And when she runs again in November, she'll be doing so in a district redrawn to be much more favorable for Democrats.

As reconfigured, Texas' 34th Congressional District would have gone to Biden by 16 points in 2020 versus the 4-point victory he pulled as the district is currently drawn, according to the Cook Political Report.

Although Flores will have the advantage of a few months of incumbency, Cook noted that the November race will still lean Democrat.

Translation: the victory is likely to be a short-lived anomaly. Unless, of course, national Democrats again choose to play it cheap. After all, the party has racked up its share of election blunders.

“Democrats need to hear the sirens [in South Texas],” Southern Methodist University political scientist Cal Jillson told the Current in February. “They need to know that something they’re doing in South Texas isn’t working as well as it should.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive
Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest
This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building
This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive
Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest
This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building
This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive
Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest
This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building
This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

Trending

Boerne authorities won't say why they didn't file DWI against woman later involved in head-on crash

By Michael Karlis

Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after a Dec. 23 collision that she said involved Kendall Lauren Batchelor.

Mother of 13-year-old shot by San Antonio police has other kids taken by child-welfare authorities

By Michael Karlis

The mother of the 13-year-old fatally shot by San Antonio police had her four other children taken into custody Tuesday by state child-welfare officials, her sister-in-law said.

Family will seek murder charge against San Antonio cop who shot 13-year-old boy, attorney says

By Michael Karlis

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt (second from left) prepares to deliver a press statement on Monday in San Antonio.

Lawyer for 13-year-old fatally shot by San Antonio cop says body-cam shows the killing was unjustified

By Michael Karlis

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt (second from left) approaches Monday's press conference.

Also in News

City of San Antonio’s free Fourth of July Celebration returning to Woodlawn Lake Park

By Nina Rangel

Fireworks explode over Woodlawn Lake.

Boerne authorities won't say why they didn't file DWI against woman later involved in head-on crash

By Michael Karlis

Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after a Dec. 23 collision that she said involved Kendall Lauren Batchelor.

Arbitrator upholds firing of San Antonio police officer for harassing woman with graphic photos

By Sanford Nowlin

An officer accused of sending graphic photos to a woman was denied his job back in arbitration.

Port San Antonio to build office tower, hundreds of millions of dollars in other new facilities

By Tommy Escobar

A conceptual rendering of Port San Antonio's upcoming vertiport.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us