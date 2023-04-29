Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Yet another study shows San Antonio is one of the most popular U.S. moving destinations

The Alamo City has ranked among Penske's most moved to cities for the past three years.

By on Sat, Apr 29, 2023 at 10:26 am

click to enlarge Three other Texas cities including Houston, Dallas, and Austin, also made the list. - Courtesy of sanantonio.uli.org
Courtesy of sanantonio.uli.org
People are still relocating to Texas in big numbers, and the Alamo City remains one of the state's biggest moving destinations, a new study shows.

Indeed, San Antonio was the No. 9 most-moved-to city in the United States, according to a report by moving-truck company Penske. If there's a bright side for residents concerned about SA's brisk growth, it's that the city sunk three spots from 2021's list.

Penske compiled its list by analyzing the number and destinations of one-way consumer truck rental reservations via its website. Similar to 2021, most Americans opted to move to the Sunbelt, where housing is cheaper and the weather is warmer, the company found.

“According to the U.S Census Bureau, 27.3 million Americans moved in 2022, which is roughly 4% more than moved in 2021,” Penske also noted in the report.

Texas was well represented on Penske’s 2022 list, with Houston keeping the top spot as America’s most in-demand city. Dallas and Austin also made the list, coming in at No. 7 and No. 10, respectively.

San Antonio has ranked among Penske’s top 10 most moved-to cities for the past three years.

