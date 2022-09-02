Zombie Deer Disease case documented in Texas Hill Country

Although there has yet to be a deer-to-human transmission of the disease, the disease can wreak havoc on deer populations.

By on Fri, Sep 2, 2022 at 5:32 pm

click to enlarge Chronic Wasting Disease is a highly transmissible and often fatal neurological disease found in deer populations. - Wikipedia Commons / Bill Ebbesen
Wikipedia Commons / Bill Ebbesen
Chronic Wasting Disease is a highly transmissible and often fatal neurological disease found in deer populations.
A highly infectious disease colloquially known as “zombie deer disease” has been found in the Texas Hill Country, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

A one-year-old white-tailed buck in a Gillespie County breeding facility was found to have been infected with the ailment on Aug. 17, according to TPWD officials.

“The discovery of CWD in this breeding facility is an unfortunate situation that TPWD and TAHC (Texas Animal Health Commission) take very seriously,” TPWD Wildlife Division Director John Silovsky said in a press statement. “Both agencies will respond appropriately to this matter to protect the state’s susceptible species from further disease exposure.”

Chronic Wasting Disease is a highly transmissible and often fatal neurological disease. And although there has yet to be a deer-to-human transmission of the disease, the disease can wreak havoc on deer populations.

Signs of the disease include progressive weight loss, stumbling or problems with coordination, excessive thirst and teeth grinding. Stags displaying these symptoms should be reported to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, according to state wildlife officials.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Trending

Mahncke Park residents concerned about church's plan to operate from public school in the neighborhood

By Sanford Nowlin

Lamar Elementary School: In an online video, Pastor Carl Young said he plans to make the public school financially dependent on his church.

Investigations of parents with trans kids hastening collapse of Texas' child welfare agency, staffers say

By Sanford Nowlin

Investigations of parents with trans kids hastening collapse of Texas' child welfare agency, staffers say

Bexar County Sheriff's Office warns residents not to be alarmed by increase in gunfire

By Michael Karlis

The BSCO encourages residents to call (210) 335-6000 if they believe law enforcement action is needed.

Gas dips below $3 a gallon at some San Antonio stations for the first time since February

By Michael Karlis

Looks like some of us can afford to fuel up again.

Also in News

Conservative backlash pushes Texas social studies curriculum review to 2025

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

The delay in the approval process could allow more conservative candidates who are against so-called critical race theory to be elected to the State Board of Education before the standards are revisited.

Investigations of parents with trans kids hastening collapse of Texas' child welfare agency, staffers say

By Sanford Nowlin

Investigations of parents with trans kids hastening collapse of Texas' child welfare agency, staffers say

With a court ruling looming, young Texas immigrants prepare for the possible end of DACA

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Katia Escobar, a sophomore at the University of Houston, has lived as an undocumented immigrant in California and Texas since she was a child and was rejected for DACA after a federal judge ruled that the program was created illegally.

Texas’ heat index could reach 125 degrees over the next 30 years, study finds

By Allison P. Erickson, The Texas Tribune

The city, state and national flags fly over city hall in Rio Grande City on June 17, 2021. Starr County, of which Rio Grande City is the seat, has more 100-degree days than any other county in Texas, according to a new study.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us