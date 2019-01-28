Email
Monday, January 28, 2019

John Mayer Brings Solo Show to San Antonio This Fall

Posted By on Mon, Jan 28, 2019 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
John Mayer has this douchebag, startup-company-bro vibe, but then seems so nice in concert. It’s confusing to say the least, but one thing that’s certain is his guitar chops.

And boy do they chop.

Back in 2017, the early-aughts, folk-pop heartthrob slayed the Alamo City with his guitar-shreddery and soulful-crooning, which also included a cameo from legendary Texas Bluesman Jimmie Vaughan.

Barely two weeks after finishing up a tour with the Grateful Dead, Mayer is headed out on another U.S. tour with a stop in San Antonio on Saturday, September 7 at the AT&T Center.



Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1 at 7:30 p.m. and can be purchased at attcenter.com.
Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map
