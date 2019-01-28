Monday, January 28, 2019
John Mayer Brings Solo Show to San Antonio This Fall
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Jan 28, 2019 at 12:42 PM
John Mayer has this douchebag, startup-company-bro vibe, but then seems so nice in concert. It’s confusing to say the least, but one thing that’s certain is his guitar chops.
And boy do they chop.
Back in 2017, the early-aughts, folk-pop heartthrob slayed the Alamo City with his guitar-shreddery and soulful-crooning, which also included a cameo from legendary Texas Bluesman Jimmie Vaughan.
Barely two weeks after finishing up a tour with the Grateful Dead, Mayer is headed out on another U.S. tour with a stop in San Antonio on Saturday, September 7 at the AT&T Center.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1 at 7:30 p.m. and can be purchased at attcenter.com
