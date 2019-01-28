Mono, Emma Ruth Rundle Bring Their Atmospheric Brooding to Texas This May

click to enlarge Facebook, Mono

May 28 // White Oak Music Hall // Houston

May 29 // Club Dada // Dallas

May 30 // Barracuda // Austin

While San Antonio is still known far and wide as hub for heavy music, sometimes we get passed up on some of the weirder, avant-garde heavy shit, in which case we have to travel to Austin for.Save a few cases like when Godspeed! You Black Emperor! descended on Paper Tiger back in 2017 and when Russian Circles stopped by last year on a headlining tour, often times we have to travel out of town to get that atmospheric metal itch scratched.This is also the case for Japanese post-rockers Mono, who just announced dates all across Texas, except for San Antonio.Sigh.If you’re not familiar with Mono, the Japanese post-rock stalwarts formed in 1999 and are considered one of the pioneers of the genre alongside acts like Explosions in the Sky and the aforementioned Godspeed! You Black Emperor. Their songs can last as long as 16 minutes, with the band writing emotive, almost brooding atmospheric orchestrations that swell to erupt into shimmering explosions of tremolo picking and distortion.On tour in support of their latest record, Mono is one of the loudest bands in the world that will make you cry at their live shows (I mean, I did back in 2007 when they played in Baltimore).Anyway, if you dig weird slow, heavy, rock/metal, or are into bands like Explosions in the Sky, Godspeed, etc. you’re gonna wanna travel to see this band live.Also on the bill is Emma Ruth Rundle, whose sound kinda feels like Chelsea Wolfe meets Alanis Morrisette. It's sort of dark and folksy but also, at times, really heavy and brooding.