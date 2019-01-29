Former Megadeth Guitarist Marty Friedman Ready to Shred the Rock Box

click to enlarge Courtesy of Marty Friedman

While most probably know him from his 10-year stint as lead guitarist for beloved metal outfit Megadeth, Marty Friedman has carved out a long musical career, and one that’s earned him bragging rights for his technical chops. He’s also a super-interesting cat with a totally unpredictable trajectory — the kinda dude who’s worth following even if speed metal or thrash isn’t exactly your cup of tea. Friedman has released a bunch of solo albums before, during and since his time with Megadeth, and has been part of a few other bands, most notably Cacophony.Most recently, Friedman, who makes his permanent home in Japan, has even tried his hand at recording for anime and collaborating with J-pop stars. A spin of his most recent album, 2018’s One Bad M.F. Live!!, might help you understand what to expect from this week’s show.