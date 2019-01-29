Email
Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Hallelujah! Big Freedia Returns to San Antonio to Save Your Soul

Big Freedia is the spiritual leader we didn’t know we needed.

If you’ve ever been to her live show, you’ll know the kind of freedom and emotional lift the occasion can provide. And even though asses are shaking – twerking to the rapid fire bass drums – somehow the aggressive, queer, femme energy casts out all things negative from the room; making the venue a sacred space; a safe space for queer and LGBTQ people to exist without feeling the type of anxiety normally felt in a world that wasn’t designed, well, for LGBTQ people.

While I could describe the New Orleans bounce artist’s music further, words barely skim the service to capture the experience of her live show, which is a life-changing experience to say the least.

Catch Big Freedia back in San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Saturday, April 13. Tickets ($20) are on sale now.
Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club

